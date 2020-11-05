Class C-2 state volleyball: Top seeds Lutheran High Northeast, Overton handle quarterfinal matches

The two top seeds in Class C-2 progressed with relative ease at the state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
No. 1 Lutheran Northeast had only lost one match all season, but the Eagles were challenged by Centennial early before pulling away for a sweep. Lutheran Northeast won 25-22, 25-20, 25-10 as its third-set effort showed improvements on defense.
In the other C-2 opening-round match, No. 2 Overton defeated No. 8 Guardian Angels CC 25-18, 25-19, 25-19.
Nebraska Christian's Reghan Flynn (10) hits over the Diller-Odell defense during the opening round of the Class D-2 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Diller-Odell teammates Madelyn Meyerle (2) and Karli Heidemann (14) collide while digging a hit during the opening round of the Class D-2 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Nebraska Christian's Molly Griess (6) hits over Diller-Odell defenders during the opening round of the Class D-2 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Diller-Odell's Addison Heidemann (4) sets the ball as Nebraska Christian defenders, including Reghan Flynn (10), react during the opening round of the Class D-2 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Nebraska Christian's Reghan Flynn (10) can't quite block Diller-Odell's Karli Heidemann (14) during the opening round of the Class D-2 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Diller-Odell teammates celebrate a win during the opening round of the Class D-2 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Diller-Odell's Addison Heidemann (4) bumps the ball during the opening round of the Class D-2 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Diller-Odell's Madeline Swanson sets the ball as teammate Madelyn Meyerle (2) moves into position during the opening round of the Class D-2 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Nebraska Christian's Tenny Sebek digs out a ball as teammate Ali Bruning (12) prepares to assist during the opening round of the Class D-2 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Nebraska Christian's Reghan Flynn (1) hits over Diller-Odell blockers during the opening round of the Class D-2 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Nebraska Christian's Tab Seip (5) digs out a short ball during the opening round of the Class D-2 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Nebraska Christian's Molly Griess (6) gets fingers on the ball for a block of Diller-Odell during the opening round of the Class D-2 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Hartington Cedar Catholic libero Megan Heimes celebrates a point against BDS during the first round of the Class D-1 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Pleasanton huddles after defeating Johnson-Brock in four sets during the first round of the Class D-1 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Hartington Cedar Catholic's Brynn Wortmann makes a face at her teammates before their match against BDS during the first round of the Class D-1 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Hartington Cedar Catholic's Laney Kathol (1) hits against BDS defenders during the first round of the Class D-1 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Johnson-Brock's Audrey Sandfort tries to save the ball from going out of bounds during a match against Pleasanton during the first round of the Class D-1 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
BDS' Hannah Miller passes against Hartington Cedar Catholic during the first round of the Class D-1 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
BDS' Hannah Miller (right) celebrates her kill against Hartington Cedar Catholic during the first round of the Class D-1 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Hartington Cedar Catholic libero Megan Heimes (20) celebrates a kill by teammate Cadyn Uttecht (4) to tie the sore against BDS during the first round of the Class D-1 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Pleasanton players huddle after a point against Johnson-Brock during the first round of the Class D-1 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Hartington Cedar Catholic libero Megan Heimes celebrates a point during the first round of the Class D-1 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Hartington Cedar Catholic fans cheer on their team against BDS during the first round of the Class D-1 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Pleasanton coach Shane Nordby leads his team against Johnson-Brock during the first round of the Class D-1 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nordby is one of 10 men who are head coaches of teams at the state tournament this week.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Johnson-Brock's Olivia Nichols dives for the ball against Pleasanton during the first round of the Class D-1 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
BDS' JessaLynn Hudson (center) celebrates a kill with Macy Kamler (right) against Hartington Cedar Catholic during the first round of the Class D-1 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Johnson-Brock's Jadyn Hahn hits past Pleasanton's Katy Lindner (left) and Lauren Smith during the first round of the Class D-1 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Hartington Cedar Catholic's Megan Heimes celebrates a point against BDS during the first round of the Class D-1 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
