Class C-2 state volleyball: Top seeds Lutheran High Northeast, Overton handle quarterfinal matches
The two top seeds in Class C-2 progressed with relative ease at the state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

No. 1 Lutheran Northeast had only lost one match all season, but the Eagles were challenged by Centennial early before pulling away for a sweep. Lutheran Northeast won 25-22, 25-20, 25-10 as its third-set effort showed improvements on defense.

In the other C-2 opening-round match, No. 2 Overton defeated No. 8 Guardian Angels CC 25-18, 25-19, 25-19.

Check back for updates to this story.

