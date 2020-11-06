Class C-2 state volleyball: Top-ranked Lutheran Northeast turns to composure in five-set thriller; Norfolk Catholic moving on, too

Class C-2 No. 1 Lutheran Northeast has only lost three sets all season, but it looked like a group that has been battle-tested Friday.
The Eagles trailed 2-1 in sets to No. 7 Clarkson/Leigh but dominated in the fourth set and held on tight in a tense fifth set to win 23-25, 25-13, 23-25, 25-14, 17-15 in a thrilling state volleyball semifinal match at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Clarkson/Leigh fended off match point twice in a raucous fifth set. Trailing 14-12, Kayden Schumacher, her back to the net, delivered an improbable overhead kill. After Lauren Buhrman broke a 14-14 tie with a kill, the Eagles completed the comeback with an ace.
A special season hanging in the balance, Lutheran Northeast stayed the course. In fact, according to their coach, the Eagles were almost too calm, if there ever were such a thing in an elimination match at state.
"They've been good at keeping their composure," coach Kathy Gebhardt said. "Sometimes I think they need a little bit more fire at times, but I think that came when it was all on the line, they started showing a bit more of that fire."
Rebecca Gebhardt's imprints were all over the match, as the senior poured in 24 kills and 39 digs, both match highs. Gebhardt scored in a variety of ways — she found open spots down the line, dipped in pushes, or, when all else failed, slammed it through the Patriots' block.
"She struggled a bit at the beginning," Kathy Gebhardt said. "She wasn't quite getting the set to make the swing she wanted to, so credit our setters for getting that ball out to her where she could work with it and do some good things.
"Obviously, we are proud of Rebecca but the team around her makes it all possible."
Aubrey Herbolsheimer, a 6-foot senior middle hitter, exited late in the fifth set with an ankle injury. Before the injury, she had seven kills and served as a reliable piece in Lutheran Northeast's block. Her status moving forward is unknown, her coach said.
Lutheran Northeast will face Norfolk Catholic in Saturday's final at 2 p.m. The Knights defeated Overton in Friday's second semifinal 18-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-21.
Norfolk Catholic coach Michaela Bellar pointed to a conversation with the team after dropping the first set.
"I challenged them in the huddle (after the set) and told them we have to bounce back and play our game, and just settle in and play," Bellar said. "I thought they did a good job of playing team ball after that."
Lutheran High Northeast is 3-0 against Norfolk Catholic this season.