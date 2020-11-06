Class C-2 state volleyball: Top-ranked Lutheran Northeast turns to composure in five-set thriller; Norfolk Catholic moving on, too

Class C-2 No. 1 Lutheran Northeast has only lost three sets all season, but it looked like a group that has been battle-tested Friday.

The Eagles trailed 2-1 in sets to No. 7 Clarkson/Leigh but dominated in the fourth set and held on tight in a tense fifth set to win 23-25, 25-13, 23-25, 25-14, 17-15 in a thrilling state volleyball semifinal match at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Clarkson/Leigh fended off match point twice in a raucous fifth set. Trailing 14-12, Kayden Schumacher, her back to the net, delivered an improbable overhead kill. After Lauren Buhrman broke a 14-14 tie with a kill, the Eagles completed the comeback with an ace.

A special season hanging in the balance, Lutheran Northeast stayed the course. In fact, according to their coach, the Eagles were almost too calm, if there ever were such a thing in an elimination match at state.

"They've been good at keeping their composure," coach Kathy Gebhardt said. "Sometimes I think they need a little bit more fire at times, but I think that came when it was all on the line, they started showing a bit more of that fire."