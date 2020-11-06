 Skip to main content
Class C-2 state volleyball: Top-ranked Lutheran High Northeast holds off No. 7 Clarkson/Leigh
Top-ranked Lutheran High Northeast fended off upset-minded No. 7 Clarkson/Leigh 23-25, 25-13, 23-25, 25-14, 17-15 in a Class C-2 state volleyball semifinal match Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

Rebecca Gebhardt was the offensive motor for the Eagles, who advance to take on the winner of Overton versus Norfolk Catholic.

