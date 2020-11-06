Class C-2 state volleyball: Top-ranked Lutheran High Northeast holds off No. 7 Clarkson/Leigh

Top-ranked Lutheran High Northeast fended off upset-minded No. 7 Clarkson/Leigh 23-25, 25-13, 23-25, 25-14, 17-15 in a Class C-2 state volleyball semifinal match Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Rebecca Gebhardt was the offensive motor for the Eagles, who advance to take on the winner of Overton versus Norfolk Catholic.
Check back later for updates to this story
