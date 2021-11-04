Class C-2 state volleyball: Helzer powers Oakland-Craig into the next round; Wisner-Pilger overcomes first-set loss

Bailey Helzer pounded 14 kills to lead a balanced offense as top-ranked Oakland-Craig advanced to the Class C-2 state volleyball tournament semifinals with a 25-16, 25-17, 25-9 win over No. 8 Hastings St. Cecilia on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Oakland-Craig (29-6) will meet the winner of the Thursday's Superior-Amherst first-round match at 1 p.m. Friday.
Second-ranked Wisner-Pilger overcame a close first set loss to defeat No. 5 Norfolk Catholic 24-26, 25-22, 25-15, 25-22 in the first round of the Class C-2 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Gators (28-6) will face the winner of the Clarkson/Leigh vs. Sutton first round match in the semifinals Friday at 3 p.m.
BDS's JessaLynn Hudson (left) attempts a kill against Howells-Dodge during the opening round of the Class C-2 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
BDS' Mariah Sliwa (3) attempts a kill past Howells-Dodge during the opening round of the Class C-2 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Howells-Dodge's Ellie Baumert (16) attempts to put a shot past BDS's Mariah Sliva (3) during the opening round of the Class C-2 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Sisters Grace (4) and Ellie Baumert (16) of Howells-Dodge a sweep of BDS with teammate Jade Bayer during the opening round of the Class C-2 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Howells-Dodge's Grace Baumert (left) talks to her sister Ellie during a Class D-1 first-round match against BDS at the state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Howells-Dodge's Brooklyn Macholan (bottom left), Ellie Baumert (16) and Blair Fiala celebrate a Jaguars point against BDS in a first-round match at the Class D-1 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Howells-Dodge's Grace (4) and Ellie Baumert celebrate a Jaguar point against BDS as teammate Blair Fiala (2) looks on Thursday during a Class D-1 first-round match at the state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Howells-Dodge's Grace (left) and Ellie Baumert prepare for a serve against BDS in the first set Thursday during a Class D-1 first-round match at the state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Sisters Ellie Baumert (16) and Grace Baumert of Howells-Dodge celebrate with their teammates after a point scored against BDS in the first round of the Class D-1 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Howells-Dodge's Grace Baumert (4) leaps after her service ace clinches a sweep against BDS on Thursday during the first round of the Class D-1 state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Howells-Dodge's Grace Baumert (4) celebrates a first-set point against BDS with sister Ellie during a Class D-1 first-round match at the state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Mead's Demmy Patocka dives for an Elmwood-Murdock hit in the fourth set of a Class D-1 first-round match at the state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Elmwood-Murdock's Jordan Vogler attempts a kill against Mead during a Class D-1 first-round match Thursday at the state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Mead's Megan Luetkenhaus dives for a ball against Elmwood-Murdock during a first-round match in Class D-1 at the state tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Elmwood-Murdock's Jordan Vogler dives for a Mead shot in the fifth set during a Class D-1 first-round match at the state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Elmwood-Murdock's Sela Rikli (3) leads the cheers as the Knights win the second set against Mead en route to a five-set win Thursday during the first round of the Class D-1 state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Mead's Demmy Patocka digs an Elmwood-Murdock hit as teammate Megan Luetkenhaus (17) looks in the fourth set of a Class D-1 first-round match at the state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Elmwood-Murdock's Alexis Bacon (12), Audriana Romero (8), Brenna Schmidt (16) and Jordan Vogler (14) celebrate their five-set win over Mead on Thursday during a Class D-1 first-round match at the state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Elmwood-Murdock's Bailey Frahm (10) attempts a kill against Mead on Thursday during Class D-1 first-round action at the state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Elmwood-Murdock's Brenna Schmidt (right) does a celebratory leap after she and her teammates clinched a five-set win over Mead during the opening round of the Class D-1 volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Diller-Odell's Rachel Stanosheck (11) reaches for a ball against Maywood-Hayes Center during the opening round of the Class D-2 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Diller-Odell's Baileigh Vilda (12) tips the ball over Maywood-Hayes Center's Stevie Handsaker (14) and Kyla Patel (22) during the opening round of the Class D-2 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Maywood-Hayes Center's Aniah Seiler (27) dives but fall short of saving a ball against Diller-Odell during the opening round of the Class D-2 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Diller-Odell students in costume cheer as their team is introduced during the opening round of the Class D-2 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Diller-Odell's Baileigh Vilda (12) goes up against Maywood-Hayes Center's Kyla Patel (22) at the net during the opening round of the Class D-2 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Maywood-Hayes Center's Lexi Wood (7) celebrates the teams win in four sets against Diller-Odell during the opening round of the Class D-2 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Maywood-Hayes Center's Stevie Handsaker (14) hits against the defense of Diller-Odell's Lilly Swanson (6) during the opening round of the Class D-2 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Maywood-Hayes Center's Olivia Hansen (6) hits against the defense of Diller-Odell's Myleigh Weers (9) during the opening round of the Class D-2 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Maywood-Hayes Center's Lexi Wood (7) digs out a short Diller-Odell serve during the opening round of the Class D-2 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Diller-Odell's Myleigh Weers (9) tips the ball over Maywood-Hayes Center's Olivia Hansen (6) during the opening round of the Class D-2 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Maywood-Hayes Center's Olivia Hansen (6) hits over Diller-Odell during the opening round of the Class D-2 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Falls City SH's Erison Vonderschmidt (11) hits over Exeter-Milligan's Cameran Jansky (5) during the opening round of the Class D-2 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Falls City SH's Lauren Malone (4) digs out an Exeter-Milligan serve during the opening round of the Class D-2 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Exeter-Milligan's Savana Krupicka (3) hits against Falls City SH's Rachel Magdanz (10) during the opening round of the Class D-2 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Exeter-Milligan's Malorie Staskal (13) hits over Falls City SH's Olivia Eickhoff (9) during the opening round of the Class D-2 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Exeter-Milligan's Jozie Kanode (1) reaches for a long ball against Falls City SH during the opening round of the Class D-2 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Exeter-Milligan's Emma Olsen (11) sets the ball against Falls City SH during the opening round of the Class D-2 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Falls City SH's Taylor Frederick (13) bumps the ball against Exeter-Milligan during the opening round of the Class D-2 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Exeter-Milligan celebrates a point against Falls City SH during the opening round of the Class D-2 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Exeter-Milligan's Emma Olsen (11) bumps the ball against Falls City SH during the opening round of the Class D-2 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Falls City Sacred Heart's Erison Vonderschmidt (11) tries for a kill against Exeter-Milligan during the opening round of the Class D-2 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Falls City SH celebrate the game-winning point in the third set against Exeter-Milligan during the opening round of the Class D-2 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Exeter-Milligan's Emma Olsen (11) sets the ball against Falls City SH's Erison Vonderschmidt (11) during the opening round of the Class D-2 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Falls City SH's Erison Vonderschmidt (11) hits against the defense of Exeter-Miligan's Jasmine Turrubiates (14) during the opening round of the Class D-2 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Archbishop's Kennedy Bacon serves against Cambridge in the first set of a Class D-1 first-round match at the state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Cambridge's Erin Johnson (12) hits into a block by Archbishop's Kaitlyn Mlnarik (4) and Kennedy Bacon (14) in the first set of a Class D-1 first-round match at the state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Archbishop Bergan's Paige Frickenstein celebrates after a point against Cambridge in the second set of a Class D-1 first-round match at the state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Cambridge's Jacey Kent passes against Archbishop Bergan in the second set during a Class D-1 first-round match at the state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Cambridge's Breelle Miller (2) tips the ball over the net against Archbishop Bergan in the second set during a Class D-1 first-round match at the state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Cambridge's Baliee Ahlemeyer saves the ball from going out of bounds in the first set against Archbishop Bergan during a Class D-1 first-round match at the state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Cambridge players, including Jalen Kent (5), Carsyn Hanes (6) and Bailee Ahlemeyer (16) celebrates a kill in the first set against Archbishop Bergan during a Class D-1 first-round match at the state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Archbishop Bergan players Paige Frickenstein (from left), Linden Nosal and Rebecca Baker celebrate a block against Cambridge in the first set of a Class D-1 first-round match at the state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Cambridge's Jacey Kent hits past Archbishop's Bergan's Carlee Hapke (11) and Kaitlyn Mlnarik in the first set of a Class D-1 first-round match at the state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Archbishop Bergan (left) and Cambridge players meet at the net in the second set of a Class D-1 first-round match at the state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Overton's Kenzie Scheele returns a serve by Nebraska Christian in the first set of a Class D-1 first-round match at the state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska Christian's Alexandra Bruning prepares to serve to start the second set against Overton during the Class D-1 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska Christian's Reghan Flynn serves against Overton in the third set of a Class D-1 first-round match at the state tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska Christian players celebrate winning the second set against Overton during a Class D-1 first-round match at the state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Overton's Emma Luther does for a ball headed out of bounds in the first set against Nebraska Christian during a Class D-1 first-round match at the state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Overton's Ashlyn Florell (7) blocks an attack by Nebraska Christian's Sidney McHargue (11) in the second set of a Class D-1 first-round match at the state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Pinnacle Bank Arena is the setting of Class D-1 action Thursday at the state volleyball tournament.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Overton's Ashlyn Florell hits past Nebraska Christian's Alexandra Bruning (12) and Olivia Macken in the second set of a Class D-1 first-round match at the state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska Christian players, including Sidney McHargue (11), Reghan Flynn (10) and Ali Bruning (12) celebrate a kill against Overton during a first-round match at the Class D-1 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
