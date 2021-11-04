 Skip to main content
Class C-2 state volleyball: Helzer powers Oakland-Craig into the next round; Wisner-Pilger overcomes first-set loss
CLASS D-2

Bailey Helzer pounded 14 kills to lead a balanced offense as top-ranked Oakland-Craig advanced to the Class C-2 state volleyball tournament semifinals with a 25-16, 25-17, 25-9 win over No. 8 Hastings St. Cecilia on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Oakland-Craig (29-6) will meet the winner of the Thursday's Superior-Amherst first-round match at 1 p.m. Friday.

Second-ranked Wisner-Pilger overcame a close first set loss to defeat No. 5 Norfolk Catholic 24-26, 25-22, 25-15, 25-22 in the first round of the Class C-2 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Gators (28-6) will face the winner of the Clarkson/Leigh vs. Sutton first round match in the semifinals Friday at 3 p.m.

Check back later for photos and updates to this story

