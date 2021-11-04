Class C-2 state volleyball: Groth 'smiling down' on Wisner-Pilger as Lady Gators advance; Oakland-Craig rolls into semis

It was a Wisner-Pilger performance that would’ve made Jean Groth proud.

The No. 2 Gators wiped out a close first-set loss to down 2020 state runner-up and fifth-ranked Norfolk Catholic 24-26, 25-22, 25-15, 25-22 in the first round of the Class C-2 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

It’s the first win at state for the Gators without Groth on the sideline as coach. The long-time coach died in March of 2020, months after guiding her 2019 team to the school’s 16th state appearance.

Groth left a legacy only a select few coaches have achieved. In 41 seasons, she compiled an 828-265 career record with a state championship in 1994 and four state runner-up finishes.

“I know Jean’s smiling down on us today,” said second-year head coach Kay Raabe, who had been Groth’s assistant since 1998.

“She worked with these girls since they were 8 years old, and I had a long relationship with her, so it’s been tough on all of us,” Raabe added. “We’ve been through the wringer the last two years.”

Wisner-Pilger (28-6), which plays Sutton in the Friday semifinals at 3 p.m., used a balanced attack to turn things around in the final three sets.