Class C-2 state volleyball: Groth 'smiling down' on Wisner-Pilger as Lady Gators advance; Oakland-Craig rolls into semis

It was a Wisner-Pilger performance that would’ve made Jean Groth proud.
The No. 2 Gators wiped out a close first-set loss to down 2020 state runner-up and fifth-ranked Norfolk Catholic 24-26, 25-22, 25-15, 25-22 in the first round of the Class C-2 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
It’s the first win at state for the Gators without Groth on the sideline as coach. The long-time coach died in March of 2020, months after guiding her 2019 team to the school’s 16th state appearance.
Groth left a legacy only a select few coaches have achieved. In 41 seasons, she compiled an 828-265 career record with a state championship in 1994 and four state runner-up finishes.
“I know Jean’s smiling down on us today,” said second-year head coach Kay Raabe, who had been Groth’s assistant since 1998.
“She worked with these girls since they were 8 years old, and I had a long relationship with her, so it’s been tough on all of us,” Raabe added. “We’ve been through the wringer the last two years.”
Wisner-Pilger (28-6), which plays Sutton in the Friday semifinals at 3 p.m., used a balanced attack to turn things around in the final three sets.
Senior Lindsey Kneifl paced the Gators with 20 kills, while senior Lily Otten and junior Emily Buhrman added 15 and 11, respectively. Another senior who was at state two years ago, Addison Meyer, put up 28 assists.
“It just took us a little time to get oriented and get our land legs,” Raabe said. “What we focused on during the timeouts was staying in the moment and taking it one point at a time.”
Allison Brungardt pounded 15 kills and Avery Yosten added 11 to pace Norfolk Catholic (22-11).
Oakland-Craig 3, Hastings St. Cecilia 0: Oakland-Craig hasn’t played in the state volleyball tournament in 29 years and starts three freshmen.
First-round jitters, however, were never an issue for the top-ranked Knights as they rolled to a 25-16, 25-17, 25-9 victory over perennial power No. 8 Hastings St. Cecilia.
“We just came out really calm and collected,” said 6-foot senior outside hitter Bailey Helzer, an Arkansas State recruit who paced the Knights (29-6) with 14 kills and 14 digs. “We knew what we had and just played our game. We came in really fast and never let up.”
Helzer set the pace early with seven of her kills coming in the opening set. The freshmen — setter Adi Rennerfeldt, outside hitter Brandi Helzer and middle blocker Gretchen Seagren — followed the lead and played like state tournament veterans.
Rennerfeldt, the niece of Knights coach Becky Rennerfeldt, put up 32 assists and registered 12 digs. Brandi Helzer, Bailey’s 5-11 younger sister, terminated eight times from her left-side spot, while the 6-foot Seagren had seven kills.
“We’ve earned our slot (the No. 1 seed), and by this point of the season, they’re not freshmen anymore,” Coach Rennerfeldt said. “My biggest worry was what our nerves were going to be. We told them to just play our game, and that’s what they did.”
Adeline Kirkegaard, a 6-2 right side, paced St. Cecilia (23-12) with seven kills and four ace blocks.
Sutton 3, Clarkson/Leigh 2: The Fillies advanced to their first state tournament semifinal with a 25-21, 17-25, 17-25, 25-19, 15-6 win against the Patriots.
Sutton (26-6) jumped to a 3-0 lead in the fifth set and took an 11-5 lead on an ace from senior setter Katie Griess.
The Fillies will play Wisner-Pilger in Friday's semifinals.
