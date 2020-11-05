Class C-2 state volleyball: Bellar, Norfolk Catholic achieve goal, get Knights' first tourney win since 2006

When Michaela Bellar played volleyball at Norfolk Catholic, she was never able to win a state tournament match.
After taking the head coaching job at Norfolk Catholic, it became her goal to deliver the Knights’ first state tournament win since 2006.
After falling short last year, Bellar finally achieved it when No. 3 Norfolk Catholic defeated No. 6 Superior 25-22, 25-18, 25-13 in the opening round of the Class C-2 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“It means a lot; we were never able to get the job done in my high school career,” Bellar said. “I was proud of the girls for settling in and just playing our game.”
The challenge for Norfolk Catholic (24-7) was dealing with Superior’s Shayla Meyer, who led all players with 18 kills in the match. To combat Meyer’s strengths, they served aggressively to keep the Wildcats (19-7) out of system and to keep her in the back row when possible.
The Knights have a few talented weapons of their own, and a well-rounded approach helped them win a competitive first set and take that momentum into sets two and three. Channatee Robles had 14 kills, while Mary Fennessy and Addi Corr added nine apiece.
“Norfolk Catholic really brought it offensively and we were scrambling on defense because they had multiple strong hitters,” Superior head coach Kelsea Blevins said.
This marked the fourth consecutive state tournament appearance for Superior, an accolade that seemed unlikely when the Wildcats needed a late comeback in the district semifinals to keep their season alive.
“I’m just super-proud of them; they really stepped up and we had some young girls really rise up,” Blevins said. “That’s state four years in a row, and our school never went to state before that.”
Lutheran Northeast 3, Centennial 0: The Centennial Broncos aren’t the type of team that backs down from a challenge.
Just ask head coach Alex Anstine, who watched her six seniors go from 10-21 as freshmen all the way to earning the school’s first state tournament appearance in 13 years. The Broncos knew facing No. 1 Lutheran Northeast in the opening round of the state wouldn’t be easy, but they were up for the challenge.
They tested Lutheran Northeast early, but the Eagles pulled away for a 25-22, 25-20, 25-10 win.
“I’m just super-proud. For them to actually get here is kudos to all the work they’ve put in,” Anstine said.
The first two sets were tight as Centennial’s (22-12) aggressive serves tried to get Lutheran Northeast (34-1) out of system. However, Rebecca Gebhardt’s match-high 16 kills and eight team blocks helped give the Eagles an edge as the match progressed, and they’re headed to the state semifinals for a second straight season.
Overton 3, Guardian Angels CC 0: No. 8 Guardian Angels CC played was unable to overcome No. 2 Overton in a 25-18, 25-19, 25-19 win for the Eagles. Rachel Ecklund and Haley Fleischman each had 15 kills for Overton (27-2), while Sophia Hass led Guardian Angels CC (16-11) with seven kills.
Overton advanced to the state semifinals for the first time since 1990.
Clarkson/Leigh 3, Howells-Dodge 0: No. 4 Howells-Dodge nearly won the second set, but No. 7 Clarkson/Leigh recovered to secure a 25-17, 30-28, 25-17 sweep. Makenna Held had 28 set assists for Clarkson/Leigh (22-7), and Chloe Hanel had 11 kills. Grace Baumert’s 14 kills were a match-high for Howells-Dodge (25-5).
This was the first state tournament win in school history for Clarkson/Leigh.
