Class C-2 state volleyball: Bellar, Norfolk Catholic achieve goal, get Knights' first tourney win since 2006

This marked the fourth consecutive state tournament appearance for Superior, an accolade that seemed unlikely when the Wildcats needed a late comeback in the district semifinals to keep their season alive.

“I’m just super-proud of them; they really stepped up and we had some young girls really rise up,” Blevins said. “That’s state four years in a row, and our school never went to state before that.”

Lutheran Northeast 3, Centennial 0: The Centennial Broncos aren’t the type of team that backs down from a challenge.

Just ask head coach Alex Anstine, who watched her six seniors go from 10-21 as freshmen all the way to earning the school’s first state tournament appearance in 13 years. The Broncos knew facing No. 1 Lutheran Northeast in the opening round of the state wouldn’t be easy, but they were up for the challenge.

They tested Lutheran Northeast early, but the Eagles pulled away for a 25-22, 25-20, 25-10 win.

“I’m just super-proud. For them to actually get here is kudos to all the work they’ve put in,” Anstine said.