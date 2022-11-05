 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Liberty First Credit Union
editor's pick topical alert top story

Class C-2: New class, same result for state champion Lincoln Lutheran

  • Updated
  • 0
All class state VB finals

Lincoln Lutheran's Keri Leimbach (right) reacts after scoring in the first set during the class C-2 state volleyball championship match, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Devaney Sports Center.

 KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star

Still on top is the Lincoln Lutheran volleyball team, this time in a different class.

The Warriors defeated Archbishop Bergan 25-18, 25-22, 25-15 in the Class C-2 championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center, marking the program's second consecutive state title.

Lutheran won C-1 last season.

Abby Wachal led the way for the Warriors offensively with 18 kills. Sophie Wohlgemuth was key, too, adding 11 of her own.

Lutheran finishes the season unbeaten in 40 matches.

Check back for updates to this story

Check back for updates to this story

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rapid Reaction: Why not turn to Logan Smothers sooner?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News