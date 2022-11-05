Class C-2: New class, same result for state champion Lincoln Lutheran

Still on top is the Lincoln Lutheran volleyball team, this time in a different class.
The Warriors defeated Archbishop Bergan 25-18, 25-22, 25-15 in the Class C-2 championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center, marking the program's second consecutive state title.
Lutheran won C-1 last season.
Abby Wachal led the way for the Warriors offensively with 18 kills. Sophie Wohlgemuth was key, too, adding 11 of her own.
Lutheran finishes the season unbeaten in 40 matches.
