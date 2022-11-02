Class C-1 volleyball: 'Timely' block helps Gothenburg get past Malcolm in opener

A strong start made the difference for No. 6 Gothenburg in the first round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesday.

The Swedes defeated No. 4 Malcolm 25-21, 25-21, 21-25, 25-20 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Gothenburg had to slow Malcolm standout freshman Halle Dolliver to have its best shot, and coach Bryson Mahlberg felt the Swedes checked that box.

“I thought our block showed up timely,” he said. “I thought early, we needed to test her out, feel around a little bit.”

Taryn O’Hare had nine blocks to lead that effort. As good as the block was, though, Dolliver still recorded 24 kills.

Whenever Malcolm seemed to have something going, the Swedes answered.

“We really just stay confident and we always hype each other up,” senior libero Emily Cornwell said. “I think each point, we know it’s a new point. Forget about what happened and on to the next.”

Cornwell registered a match-high 22 digs.

It was Gothenburg's first win at the state volleyball tournament.

“It’s amazing,” O’Hare said.“We have a lot of support behind us, so it’s really just a community win.”

The loss offered a learning opportunity for Malcolm, according to coach Amber Dolliver, who feels the team is already eyeing a return to state.

“So we just keep building. We (will) add new kids next year and hopefully get back here and make it a better first day,” she said. "It’s already lit that fire under our young girls and they know what it’s like and they want to come back here.”

North Bend Central 3, Adams Central 0: North Bend Central showed why it's the top-ranked team, defeating the Patriots 25-18, 25-18, 25-20.

The Tigers got a strong all-around performance from senior Kaitlyn Emanuel, who recorded eight kills, eight blocks and 17 digs.

North Bend coach Amy Sterup was pleased with the team’s performance and felt it came in ready for the pressure.

Several Tigers play on the girls basketball team, which will seek a fourth consecutive state title this winter.

“I saw some good volleyball. They’ve experienced basketball state, so they came in knowing what to expect,” she said. “We have a few new girls out there, but they handled themselves pretty well.”

Sterup believes there are things the Tigers need to clean up before their semifinal against Gothenburg.

“I felt like we let up a little bit when (Adams Central) came in on fire. We just kind of sat back a little bit, but then they kicked it in gear,” Sterup said of the Tigers. “Enjoy the win now, then tomorrow we start over.”