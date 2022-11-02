 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Liberty First Credit Union
topical

Class C-1 volleyball: No. 1 North Bend Central, Gothenburg pick up wins

  • Updated
  • 0

No. 6 Gothenburg held off No. 4 Malcolm in four sets to win a Class C-1 state volleyball match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Swedes won 25-21, 25-21, 21-25, 25-20.

Gothenburg will play North Bend Central in a semifinal Friday.

Earlier Wednesday ...

No. 1-ranked North Bend Central flexed throughout a sweep of No. 7 Adams Central in a first-round Class C-1 state volleyball match Wednesday.

The Tigers won 25-18, 25-18, 25-20.

North Bend Central advances to take on the winner of Malcolm and Gothenburg.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Shaq is fed up with ‘idiot’ Nets star Kyrie Irving

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News