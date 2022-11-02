Class C-1 volleyball: No. 1 North Bend Central, Gothenburg pick up wins

No. 6 Gothenburg held off No. 4 Malcolm in four sets to win a Class C-1 state volleyball match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Swedes won 25-21, 25-21, 21-25, 25-20.
Gothenburg will play North Bend Central in a semifinal Friday.
Earlier Wednesday ...
No. 1-ranked North Bend Central flexed throughout a sweep of No. 7 Adams Central in a first-round Class C-1 state volleyball match Wednesday.
The Tigers won 25-18, 25-18, 25-20.
North Bend Central advances to take on the winner of Malcolm and Gothenburg.