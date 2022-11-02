Class C-1 volleyball: Minden rolls DC West in first round; GICC notches win

A hot start helped Grand Island Central Catholic to victory at the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The No. 1 Crusaders jumped to an 11-0 lead in the first set and went on to post a 25-15, 25-21, 25-16 victory against Kearney Catholic in first-round action.
"To have that great start got our kids believing," coach Sharon Zavala said. "It gave them confidence."
Gracie Woods served those first 11 points and Central Catholic cruised to the easy win.
The Stars bounced back in the second set and led 17-13 after an ace by Margaret Haarberg. The Crusaders rallied to tie the set at 18-18 after a Woods block and eventually won on a kill by Lucy Ghaifan.
Central Catholic opened leads of 11-8, 16-10 and 20-12 in the third set. Ghaifan had the final kill as the Crusaders moved to 30-2.
Minden 3, DC West 0: Douglas County West's first trip to state proved to be a short one.
Minden defeated the Falcons 25-19, 25-8, 25-18. The Whippets (33-3) advance to a Friday semifinal, while DC West finishes 29-4.
The Falcons were the only newcomer in this year's 48-team field. Coach Bob Wald, who coached Waterloo for 12 years and DC West for 18 following Waterloo's merger with Valley, also was at state for the first time.
"Minden has a heck of a team," he said. "I told our girls that they can't let this loss define our season."
The Whippets led 10-8 in the third set, then went on a 6-1 run to open a 16-9 advantage. The Falcons closed to 21-18, but Minden went on to win the match on a Douglas County West hitting error.
Photos: Day 1 of the state volleyball tournament
Waverly's Eden Moore (left) hits the ball against Omaha Skutt's Morgan Burke in a Class B first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Waverly's Jolee Wiese sets the ball against Omaha Skutt in a Class B first-round match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Waverly students during a Class B first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Vikings fell to Omaha Skutt, 3-1.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Omaha Skutt's Ivy Leuck (right) sets the ball in front of Waverly's Kara Kassebaum (left) and Jolee Wiese during a Class B first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Omaha Skutt and Waverly play a Class B first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Grace Heaney (right) scores a kill next to GI Northwest's Mikyna Stoppkotte during a Class B first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
GI Northwest's Keyara Caspar (left) high-fives with teammate Hannah Fletcher during a Class B first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Vikings fell to Elkhorn North, 3-0.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Omaha Skutt's Brooke Banker passes the ball in front of Waverly's Caylee Rowley (left) and Jolee Wiese during a Class B first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Waverly head coach Terri Neujahr cheers for the team during a Class B first-round state volleyball tournament match against Omaha Skutt on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Omaha Skutt's Ivy Leuck (26) hits the ball against Waverly's Jaelyn Dicke (left) and Jolee Wiese during a Class B first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Waverly's Meghan Krenke (left) embraces teammate Kara Kassebaum after a Class B first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Omaha Skutt won 3-1.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Seward's Kelsey Miller (left) scores a kill next to Bennington's Kennedy Gansebom during a Class B first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
The Gothenburg student section cheers on their team during a Class C-1 first-round state volleyball tournament match against Malcolm on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sidney's Reese Riddle (left) sets the ball as Norris' Billie Kircher looks on during a Class B first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Seward's Amara Siebert (left) and Kelsey Miller combine to block a shot from Bennington's Evie Howard during a Class B first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Bennington players, including Lauren Buzbee (11) and Madelyn Uhlir (14), celebrate a point against Seward during a Class B first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Norris' Anna Jelinek (center) and Anistyn Rice (right) celebrate a point against Sidney during a Class B first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Gothenburg's Ashlyn Richeson saves the ball from hitting the ground during a Class C-1 first-round state volleyball tournament match against Malcolm on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Norris' Anna Jelinek (left) hits the ball against Sidney's Kayla Westby during a Class B first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
The Gothenburg student section reacts after a point against Malcolm during a Class C-1 first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Malcolm's Abby Zegar (left) and Lauryn England react after a block against Gothenburg during a Class C-1 first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Malcolm's Diamond Sedlak (left) is blocked by Gothenburg's Taryn O'Hare (center) and Kara Waskowiak during a Class C-1 first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gothenburg's Emily Cornwell reacts after a point scored against Malcolm during a Class C-1 first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Seward's Abby Covalt (left) and Sophia Turek after losing to Bennington in a Class B first round state volleyball tournament match, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Norris head coach Christina Boesiger encourages the Titans during their Class B first-round state volleyball tournament match against Sidney on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Malcolm's Addyson Hanson, (6) and Lauryn England (8) celebrate after the Clippers scored against Gothenburg during a Class C-1 first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Gothenburg's Emily Cornwell dives for the ball in the fourth set of a Class C-1 first-round state volleyball tournament match against Malcolm on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Seward's Libby Kratochvil (left) and Nova Nordmeyer celebrate a point against Bennington during a Class B first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Malcolm's Lauryn England dives after a ball during a Class C-1 first-round state volleyball tournament match against Gothenburg on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Norris' Anna Jelinek passes the ball during a Class B first-round state volleyball tournament match against Sidney on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Norris' Mallorie Meyer passes the ball during a Class B first-round state volleyball tournament match against Sidney on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Gothenburg's Emily Cornwell (left) and Clara Evert react after a kill during a Class C-1 first-round state volleyball tournament match against Malcolm Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Gothenburg head coach Bryson Mahlberg speaks to the Swedes during their Class C-1 first-round state volleyball tournament match against Malcolm on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Malcolm lines up before taking on Gothenburg during a Class C-1 first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Gothenburg's Ashlyn Richeson (first left) and Kynlee Strauser collide while going after a ball hit by Malcolm during a Class C-1 first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Norris players, including Anistyn Rice (10), celebrate a point against Sidney during a Class B first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Gothenburg's Emily Cornwell (3) celebrates wit Clara Evert after the Swedes scored against Malcolm during a Class C-1 first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Gothenburg's Emily Cornwell (left) celebrates a point scored against Malcolm during a Class C-1 first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Seward head coach Tom Pallas celebrates a point against Bennington during a Class B first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Seward players, including Madison Dominy (left), walk off the court after losing to Bennington in a Class B first round state volleyball tournament match, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Malcolm takes on Gothenburg in a Class C-1 first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Malcolm's Lauryn England hustles to save the ball, colliding with the media table during a Class C-1 first-round state volleyball tournament match against Gothenburg on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Norris' Anistyn Rice (left) scores a kill against Sidney's Karsyn Leeling (left) and Reese Riddle during a Class B first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Norris players celebrate after winning the first set of their Class B first-round state volleyball tournament match against Sidney on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
