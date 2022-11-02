Class C-1 volleyball: Minden rolls DC West in first round; GICC notches win

A hot start helped Grand Island Central Catholic to victory at the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The No. 1 Crusaders jumped to an 11-0 lead in the first set and went on to post a 25-15, 25-21, 25-16 victory against Kearney Catholic in first-round action.

"To have that great start got our kids believing," coach Sharon Zavala said. "It gave them confidence."

Gracie Woods served those first 11 points and Central Catholic cruised to the easy win.

The Stars bounced back in the second set and led 17-13 after an ace by Margaret Haarberg. The Crusaders rallied to tie the set at 18-18 after a Woods block and eventually won on a kill by Lucy Ghaifan.

Central Catholic opened leads of 11-8, 16-10 and 20-12 in the third set. Ghaifan had the final kill as the Crusaders moved to 30-2.

Minden 3, DC West 0: Douglas County West's first trip to state proved to be a short one.

Minden defeated the Falcons 25-19, 25-8, 25-18. The Whippets (33-3) advance to a Friday semifinal, while DC West finishes 29-4.

The Falcons were the only newcomer in this year's 48-team field. Coach Bob Wald, who coached Waterloo for 12 years and DC West for 18 following Waterloo's merger with Valley, also was at state for the first time.

"Minden has a heck of a team," he said. "I told our girls that they can't let this loss define our season."

The Whippets led 10-8 in the third set, then went on a 6-1 run to open a 16-9 advantage. The Falcons closed to 21-18, but Minden went on to win the match on a Douglas County West hitting error.