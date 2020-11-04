Class C-1 state volleyball: Wahoo remains unbeaten after surviving early scare from Adams Central

Top-ranked Wahoo survived an early scare from Adams Central to win 25-23, 25-18, 25-12 in the opening round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Adams Central kept the first set close, but a pair of Mya Larson kills helped give Wahoo a 1-0 match lead. Larson led all players with 22 kills, and her contributions helped Wahoo win the second and third sets more easily.
The undefeated Warriors (33-0) will play the winner of No. 5 Columbus Lakeview vs. No. 7 Syracuse on Friday.
This story will be updated
