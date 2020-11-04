Class C-1 state volleyball: Wahoo remains unbeaten after overcoming early scare; Columbus Lakeview advances

Wahoo players, including Lauren Kavan (14), celebrate a point against Adams Central during the first round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top-ranked Wahoo survived an early scare from Adams Central to win 25-23, 25-18, 25-12 in the opening round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Adams Central kept the first set close, but a pair of Mya Larson kills helped give Wahoo a 1-0 match lead. Larson led all players with 22 kills, and her contributions helped Wahoo win the second and third sets more easily.
The undefeated Warriors (33-0) will play No. 5 Columbus Lakeview, which also won in three sets.
The Vikings dug themselves a 9-2 hole to begin their tournament, but they didn’t stay there long.
Columbus Lakeview used a crisp, well-rounded offensive performance to overcome No. 7 Syracuse 25-16, 25-16, 30-28 in its quarterfinal matchup at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Vikings made the most of their first trip to state since 1981, as three players finished with double-digit kills. Mallori Kucera had 13, Lilly Rowe had 12 and Katee Korte had 10.
Columbus Lakeview will face No. 1 Wahoo at 2 p.m. Friday.
This story will be updated.
Aurora's Kassidy Hudson (16) hits over Norris defenders, including Ella Waters (13), during the first round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Norris' Maisie Boesiger (8) and Kalli Kroeker (10) attempt a block of Aurora during the first round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Norris' Ella Waters (13) hits over Aurora defenders, including Alexandra Jones (15), during the first round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Norris's Molly Ramsey (18) digs out an Aurora ball during the first round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Aurora's Cassidy Knust (3) tips the ball with teammate Jaylee Schuster (28) ready to assist during the first round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Norris's Ella Waters (13) digs out a short ball against Aurora during the first round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Norris's Gracie Kircher (11) hits over Aurora defenders, including Jaylee Schuster (28), during the first round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Jessica Stander (15) hits the ball over Waverly's Madyson Banitt (12) and Kara Kassebaum (4) during the first round of the Class B state volleyball tournament on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Layne Whaley (3) hits the ball over Waverly's Bailey Jeffers (5) and Madyson Banitt (12) during the first round of the Class B state volleyball tournament on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Waverly's Whitney Lauenstein (9) goes for a kill against Ashland-Greenwood during the first round of the Class B state volleyball tournament on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Waverly's Hannah Allick sets the ball during the first round of the Class B state volleyball tournament against Ashland-Greenwood on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Carly vonRentzell (14) tips the ball over Waverly's Taylor Kudym (6) during the first round of the Class B state volleyball tournament on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Saige Craven (11) hits the ball over Waverly's Taylor Kudym (6) and Madalyn Wells (11) during the first round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Waverly teammates celebrate a point against Ashland-Greenwood during the first round of the Class B state volleyball tournament on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Elkhorn teammates cheer a point against York during the first round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Elkhorn's Becca Vala (2) backs up teammate Sydney Raszler (4) as she bumps the ball during the first round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
York's Josie Loosvelt (11) digs out a serve against Elkhorn during the first round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Wahoo's Elle Glock (right) controls the ball at the net against Adams Central's Camille Wellensiek during the first round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wahoo's Elle Glock passes the ball against Adams Central during the first round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wahoo players, including Elle Glock (11), celebrate a point against Adams Central during the first round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wahoo's Mya Larson hits the ball against Adams Central during the first round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wahoo's Lauren Kavan hits the ball against Adams Central during the first round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wahoo's Elle Glock (right) sets a ball in front of Adams Central's Caitlyn Scott (11) during the first round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesdayat Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wahoo's Taylor Luben (2) and others celebrate a point against Adams Central during the first round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wahoo's Taylor Luben passes the ball during the first round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wahoo's Kelsie Sears (bottom) passes the ball as teammate Mya Larson looks on during a match against Adams Central in the first round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
