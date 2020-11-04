 Skip to main content
Class C-1 state volleyball: Wahoo remains unbeaten after overcoming early scare; Columbus Lakeview advances
Class C-1 state volleyball, 11.4

Wahoo players, including Lauren Kavan (14), celebrate a point against Adams Central during the first round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Top-ranked Wahoo survived an early scare from Adams Central to win 25-23, 25-18, 25-12 in the opening round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Adams Central kept the first set close, but a pair of Mya Larson kills helped give Wahoo a 1-0 match lead. Larson led all players with 22 kills, and her contributions helped Wahoo win the second and third sets more easily.

The undefeated Warriors (33-0) will play No. 5 Columbus Lakeview, which also won in three sets.

The Vikings dug themselves a 9-2 hole to begin their tournament, but they didn’t stay there long.

Columbus Lakeview used a crisp, well-rounded offensive performance to overcome No. 7 Syracuse 25-16, 25-16, 30-28 in its quarterfinal matchup at Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

The Vikings made the most of their first trip to state since 1981, as three players finished with double-digit kills. Mallori Kucera had 13, Lilly Rowe had 12 and Katee Korte had 10.

Columbus Lakeview will face No. 1 Wahoo at 2 p.m. Friday.

This story will be updated.

