Class C-1 state volleyball: St. Paul overcomes two-set deficit to stun Lincoln Lutheran in semifinal
Class C-1 state volleyball: St. Paul overcomes two-set deficit to stun Lincoln Lutheran in semifinal

Class C-1 state volleyball, 11.6

St. Paul's Jacie Jakubowski (5) celebrates her match-winning kill with her teammates after the Wildcats defeated Lincoln Lutheran in a five-set thriller in a Class C-1 state volleyball tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Class C-1 No. 2 St. Paul has finally overcome its stumbling block in the state tournament.

After being eliminated by Lincoln Lutheran two years in a row, the Wildcats came back from a two-set deficit to defeat the No. 6 Warriors 27-29, 17-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-8.

Josie Jakubowski led St. Paul (34-0) with 21 kills, while Abby Wachal and Abby Wohlgemuth each had 11 for Lincoln Lutheran (30-7).

It will be a battle of unbeatens in the C-1 title game as No. 1 Wahoo will face No. 2 St. Paul.

Check back for updates to this story

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

