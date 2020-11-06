Class C-1 state volleyball: St. Paul overcomes two-set deficit to stun Lincoln Lutheran in semifinal

Class C-1 No. 2 St. Paul has finally overcome its stumbling block in the state tournament.

After being eliminated by Lincoln Lutheran two years in a row, the Wildcats came back from a two-set deficit to defeat the No. 6 Warriors 27-29, 17-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-8.

Josie Jakubowski led St. Paul (34-0) with 21 kills, while Abby Wachal and Abby Wohlgemuth each had 11 for Lincoln Lutheran (30-7).

It will be a battle of unbeatens in the C-1 title game as No. 1 Wahoo will face No. 2 St. Paul.

