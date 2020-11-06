Class C-1 state volleyball: St. Paul overcomes two-set deficit to stun Lincoln Lutheran in semifinal

St. Paul's Jacie Jakubowski (5) celebrates her match-winning kill with her teammates after the Wildcats defeated Lincoln Lutheran in a five-set thriller in a Class C-1 state volleyball tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Class C-1 No. 2 St. Paul has finally overcome its stumbling block in the state tournament.
After being eliminated by Lincoln Lutheran two years in a row, the Wildcats came back from a two-set deficit to defeat the No. 6 Warriors 27-29, 17-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-8.
Josie Jakubowski led St. Paul (34-0) with 21 kills, while Abby Wachal and Abby Wohlgemuth each had 11 for Lincoln Lutheran (30-7).
It will be a battle of unbeatens in the C-1 title game as No. 1 Wahoo will face No. 2 St. Paul.
Check back for updates to this story
Class C-1 state volleyball, 11.6
Lincoln Lutheran's Abby Wachal (left) attempts a kill in the first set against St. Paul during the second round in a Class C-1 semifinal at the state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Class C-1 state volleyball, 11.6
Lincoln Lutheran's Raegan Holle dives for a St. Paul shot in a Class C-1 semifinal at the state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Class C-1 state volleyball, 11.6
Lincoln Lutheran's Abby Wachal serves in the second set against St. Paul during a Class C-1 semifinal at the state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Class C-1 state volleyball, 11.6
Lincoln Lutheran's Erika Young serves in the first set against St. Paul during a Class C-1 semifinal at the state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Class C-1 state volleyball, 11.6
Lincoln Lutheran's Abby Wachal (24) attempts a kill in the first set against St. Paul during a Class C-1 semifinal at the state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER Journal Star
Class C-1 state volleyball, 11.6
Lincoln Lutheran's Sophie Wohlgemuth celebrates a Warrior point against St. Paul during the second round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Class C-1 state volleyball, 11.6
Lincoln Lutheran's Abigail Wohlgemuth (right) attempts a kill in the first set against St. Paul as teammate Abby Wachal looks on in a Class C-1 semifinal at the state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Class C-1 state volleyball, 11.6
Lincoln Lutheran's Katelynn Oxley (16) goes for a block in the first set against St. Paul in a Class C-1 semifinal at the state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER Journal Star
Class C-1 state volleyball, 11.6
St. Paul's Josie Jakubowski (5) dives for a Lincoln Lutheran shot in the fifth set in a Class C-1 state volleyball tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Class C-1 state volleyball, 11.6
St. Paul's Josie Jakubowski (5) scores the match-winning point with a fifth-set kill against Lincoln Lutheran in a Class C-1 state volleyball tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Class C-1 state volleyball, 11.6
St. Paul's Jacie Jakubowski (5) celebrates her match-winning kill with her teammates after the Wildcats defeated Lincoln Lutheran in a five-set thriller in a Class C-1 state volleyball tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Class C-1 state volleyball, 11.6
St. Paul's Josie Jakubowski (left) collides with a teammate as she dives for a Lincoln Lutheran shot in the fifth set in a Class C-1 state volleyball tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Class C-1 state volleyball, 11.6
Columbus Lakeview players gather after a point during the second round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Class C-1 state volleyball, 11.6
Wahoo's Kelsie Sears chases down a long ball from going out of bounds during the second round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Class C-1 state volleyball, 11.6
Wahoo's Josie Sutton spikes the ball against Columbus Lakeview's Josie Bentz and Katee Korte during the second round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Class C-1 state volleyball, 11.6
Columbus Lakeview's Lily Rowe returns a serve by Wahoo during the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Class C-1 state volleyball, 11.6
Wahoo libero Taylor Luben (2) passes during the second round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Class C-1 state volleyball, 11.6
Wahoo and Columbus Lakeview line up for introductions before the start of the match during the second round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Class C-1 state volleyball, 11.6
Columbus Lakeview libero Jordie Nekl attempts to bump the ball during the second round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Class C-1 state volleyball, 11.6
Wahoo's Elle Glock (left) goes up against Columbus Lakeview's Reese Janssen during the second round of the Class C-1 state tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Class C-1 state volleyball, 11.6
Columbus Lakeview's Maddi Vogt goes low for the ball during the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Class C-1 state volleyball, 11.6
Wahoo's bench rushes the floor after defeating Columbus Lakeview in a Class C-1 state volleyball tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Class C-1 state volleyball, 11.6
Columbus Lakeview fans cheer on their team in a Class C-1 state volleyball tournament semifinal against Wahoo on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Class C-1 state volleyball, 11.6
Wahoo libero Taylor Luben celebrates a point in a Class C-1 state volleyball tournament semifinal against Columbus Lakeview on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Class D-1 state volleyball, 11.6
Archbishop Bergan's Kaitlyn Mlnarik (4) and Kennedy Bacon (14) go up against BDS's Jordan Bolte (24) and Macy Kamler (23) during a Class D-1 state volleyball tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Class D-1 state volleyball, 11.6
BDS' Macy Kamler hits against Archbishop Bergan blockers during a Class D-1 state volleyball tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Class D-1 state volleyball, 11.6
Archbishop Bergan's Kennedy Bacon (14) and Rebecca Baker (7) watch teammate Kaitlyn Mlnarik hit over BDS blockers including Macy Kamler (23) during a Class D-1 state volleyball tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Class D-1 state volleyball, 11.6
Archbishop Bergan's Paige Frickenstein (5) hits over the BDS defense during a Class D-1 state volleyball tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Class D-1 state volleyball, 11.6
BDS teammates Taylor Sliva (20) and Taryn Fiala (18) work together to dig out a ball during a Class D-1 state volleyball tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Class D-1 state volleyball, 11.6
BDS's Mariah Sliva (3) sprawls in an attempt to keep the ball alive as Archbishop Bergan's Summer Bojanski (3) and Rebecca Baker (7) watch during a Class D-1 state volleyball tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Class D-1 state volleyball, 11.6
BDS teammates get pumped up before playing Archbishop Bergan during a Class D-1 state volleyball tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Class D-1 state volleyball, 11.6
Archbishop Bergan's Carlee Hapke digs out a ball as teammate Lauren Baker (8) waits to assist during a Class D-1 state volleyball tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Class D-2 state volleyball, 11.6
Falls City Sacred Heart's Erison Vonderschmidt (11) bumps the ball during a Class D-2 state volleyball tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Class D-2 state volleyball, 11.6
Diller-Odell celebrates its win against Falls City Sacred Heart during a Class D-2 state volleyball tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Class D-2 state volleyball, 11.6
Falls City Sacred Heart's Erison Vonderschmidt (11) and Lainey Ebel (16) block a Diller-Odell hit during a Class D-2 state volleyball tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Class D-2 state volleyball, 11.6
Diller-Odell's Addison Heidemann (4) tips the ball over to Falls City Sacred Heart's Taylor Frederick (13) during a Class D-2 state volleyball tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Class D-2 state volleyball, 11.6
Falls City Sacred Heart's Danielle Bippes (20) hits over Diller-Odell blockers during a Class D-2 state volleyball tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Class D-2 state volleyball, 11.6
Falls City Sacred Heart's Taylor Frederick (13) hits over Diller-Odell's Ava Lovitt during a Class D-2 state volleyball tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!