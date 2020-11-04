Class C-1 state volleyball: St. Paul marches past Broken Bow in opening round

St. Paul's quest to return to the Class C-1 state championship match got off to an impressive start Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The No. 2 Wildcats (33-0) played a mostly clean match and got a big day from senior Josie Jakubowski, who finished with 17 kills, in a 25-14, 25-13, 25-16 sweep of No. 8 Broken Bow.
St. Paul, the 2019 state runner-up, was rarely threatened, trailing only twice throughout the match. The Wildcats used a series of big runs in each set to advance to Friday's 2 p.m. semifinal round.
Broken Bow finishes at 29-5.
