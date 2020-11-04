 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Class C-1 state volleyball: Lincoln Lutheran shrugs off slow start to reach fourth straight semis
View Comments
CLASS C-1

Class C-1 state volleyball: Lincoln Lutheran shrugs off slow start to reach fourth straight semis

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Lutheran has a new look. But the Warriors are headed back to a familiar place.

No. 6 Lutheran shrug off a rugged first set to post a 17-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-22 win against No. 4 Kearney Catholic during the open round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The win advances the defending state champion Warriors (30-6) to the state semifinals for a fourth straight year.

St. Paul's quest to return to the Class C-1 state championship match got off to an impressive start at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The No. 2 Wildcats (33-0) played a mostly clean match and got a big day from senior Josie Jakubowski, who finished with 17 kills, in a 25-14, 25-13, 25-16 sweep of No. 8 Broken Bow.

St. Paul, the 2019 state runner-up, was rarely threatened, trailing only twice throughout the match. The Wildcats used a series of big runs in each set to advance to Friday's 2 p.m. semifinal round.

Broken Bow finishes at 29-5.

Check back later for updates to this story

A look at the official state volleyball pairings
High school volleyball: Live updates from the state volleyball tournament
State volleyball: Northwest overcomes quarantine, other adversities to keep an impressive streak alive
State volleyball: Facing COVID-19 head-on, high school volleyball coaches 'appreciative' for chance to play at state
State volleyball: A closer look at the C-1 bracket, where a pair of 32-0 teams look for perfection
High school volleyball logo 2014

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Prep Extra: High school volleyball state championship recap

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News