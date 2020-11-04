Class C-1 state volleyball: Lincoln Lutheran has a new look, but Friday plans at PBA remain the same

“We just knew we had to come out harder," said Wachal, who added 11 digs. "We all talked about it as a team and we knew we’ve got to flip that switch and we got to push through if we want to get there."

The 5-foot-10 outside got help. Sophomore outside Erika Young, senior middle Abigail Wohlgemuth and junior right-side hitter Kaitlyn Oxley had, 10, nine and eight kills, respectively.

Lutheran’s hitters were able to identify some vulnerable spots in the Kearney Catholic (30-6) defense and the serve game was much improved after the opening set.

“I think we had a little bit of nerves going on in that first set and we needed to settle down, because once we got into system we could run our middles, and that seemed to be pretty effective,” Ziegler said. “Our girls tend to have a little lapse maybe one set during a match, but they know how to recover and play Warrior volleyball.”

Lincoln Lutheran will play St. Paul (33-0) in a rematch of last year’s state championship.

While Lutheran has multiple new starters, the Wildcats, led by setter Olivia Poppert and outside Josie Jakubowski, do not.