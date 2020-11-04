Class C-1 state volleyball: Lincoln Lutheran has a new look, but Friday plans at PBA remain the same

The starting lineup has changed, but Lincoln Lutheran’s annual Fridays at Pinnacle Bank Arena have not.
The No. 6 Warriors shrugged off a slow start to put away No. 4 Kearney Catholic 17-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-22 during the opening round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
For the fourth straight year, the Warriors are headed to the state semifinals. They’ll see unbeaten and No. 2 St. Paul at 3:45 p.m. Friday.
“We love it,” Lutheran coach Sue Ziegler said. “Obviously we feel very blessed to be in this position, especially with the COVID year where people didn’t know if we’d have a season, so that’s just extra special to be able to come out and compete.”
The defending state champions had some key gaps to fill heading into the season, including having to replace two-time Super-State honorary captain Marriah Buss. They lost five seniors, including four starters.
So Lutheran was young entering the season and this week’s state tournament, and it showed a little against the Stars, who jumped to leads of 8-1 and 20-10 in the first set.
But Lutheran (30-6) put the first set behind it quickly and had the Stars on their heels the remainder of the match. Sophomore outside hitter Abby Wachal, one of the returning starters from last year’s title run, caught fire, finishing with a match-high 22 kills, including 19 over the final three sets.
“We just knew we had to come out harder," said Wachal, who added 11 digs. "We all talked about it as a team and we knew we’ve got to flip that switch and we got to push through if we want to get there."
The 5-foot-10 outside got help. Sophomore outside Erika Young, senior middle Abigail Wohlgemuth and junior right-side hitter Kaitlyn Oxley had, 10, nine and eight kills, respectively.
Lutheran’s hitters were able to identify some vulnerable spots in the Kearney Catholic (30-6) defense and the serve game was much improved after the opening set.
“I think we had a little bit of nerves going on in that first set and we needed to settle down, because once we got into system we could run our middles, and that seemed to be pretty effective,” Ziegler said. “Our girls tend to have a little lapse maybe one set during a match, but they know how to recover and play Warrior volleyball.”
Lincoln Lutheran will play St. Paul (33-0) in a rematch of last year’s state championship.
While Lutheran has multiple new starters, the Wildcats, led by setter Olivia Poppert and outside Josie Jakubowski, do not.
“They are awesome and they’ve got a lot experience back, and they’re going to be a tough opponent, but our girls don’t seem to get too nervous about who’s on the side of the net,” Ziegler said.
St. Paul rolled into its third straight semifinal behind a 25-14, 25-13, 25-16 win against No. 8 Broken Bow (29-5). The Wildcats got off to a fast start, including Jakubowski, who put down nine of her match-high 18 kills in the first set.
St. Paul coach Matt Koehn-Fairbanks said his team was not fazed by the bright lights of state.
“It was just another day,” he said. “Looking at our girls on the bus and in our walk-through and in the warmup, it was just another game for them. That made a huge difference, just being here in this atmosphere.”
