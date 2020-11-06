Class C-1 state volleyball: Wahoo's experience on big stage shines in key moments in sweep of Lakeview

Wahoo’s hopes for a three-peat were halted during this round a year ago.
A semifinal loss to eventual state champion Lincoln Lutheran at Pinnacle Bank Arena left a bad taste for sure.
“It definitely drove us,” Wahoo junior My Larson said. “That was our biggest motivation all season. None of the players on our team like to lose.”
Class D-1 state volleyball: Saturday's finals showdown adds another layer in Pleasanton-Bergan rivalry
Larson is right. Since then, Wahoo hasn’t lost a match.
The top-ranked Warriors clinched a spot in Saturday’s Class C-1 state volleyball tournament championship match with a 25-16, 27-25, 25-22 victory against No. 5 Columbus Lakeview on Friday at PBA.
Wahoo (34-0) will be playing for its third C-1 crown in four seasons.
“It’s very important, especially for our seniors,” Wahoo coach Trish Larson said. “They’ve put in so much time and energy into the sport of volleyball. We wanted to do it for them. They’re not going to be satisfied just getting there tomorrow.”
The same formula Wahoo followed to get back to state was the same one that got them past the Vikings.
Senior setter Elle Glock (36 assists) showed her poise running the offense, Mya Larson had a match-high 22 kills (and 20 digs) and several other offensive threats stepped up.
“We just came out aggressive,” Mya Larson said. “That was our thing yesterday at practice, we just wanted to stay aggressive and go out swinging.”
The Warriors’ experience under the bright lights of state was evident late in the second and third sets against the Vikings.
Lakeview and Wahoo battled to ties of 21-21, 24-24, and 25-25 in the second set before the Warriors prevailed.
“That was just a battle,” Trish Larson said. “I felt like that lasted about an hour. To finish that on top, I felt like for them was kind of a momentum-killer. For us it was a little bit of a confidence booster.”
Lakeview coach K.C. Belitz said it was critical moment in the match.
“And those are sets that we’ve won a lot this year, so that would have been a good mental image for the team,” he said. “Wahoo made plays in those moments, and it’s not like we just whacked it 18 feet out of bounds.”
Lakeview took a 20-19 lead in the later stages of the third set, but back-to-back kills from Mya Larson and senior Kelsie Sears got the Warriors back on track. Sears followed with an ace that scraped the top of the net and dropped.
"We were talking about be aggressive the whole match," Trish Larson said. "We knew we couldn’t give them anything easy."
Columbus Lakeview, making its first state tournament appearance since 1981, finished at 29-6.
