Class C-1 state volleyball: Wahoo's experience on big stage shines in key moments in sweep of Lakeview

“We just came out aggressive,” Mya Larson said. “That was our thing yesterday at practice, we just wanted to stay aggressive and go out swinging.”

The Warriors’ experience under the bright lights of state was evident late in the second and third sets against the Vikings.

Lakeview and Wahoo battled to ties of 21-21, 24-24, and 25-25 in the second set before the Warriors prevailed.

“That was just a battle,” Trish Larson said. “I felt like that lasted about an hour. To finish that on top, I felt like for them was kind of a momentum-killer. For us it was a little bit of a confidence booster.”

Lakeview coach K.C. Belitz said it was critical moment in the match.

“And those are sets that we’ve won a lot this year, so that would have been a good mental image for the team,” he said. “Wahoo made plays in those moments, and it’s not like we just whacked it 18 feet out of bounds.”

Lakeview took a 20-19 lead in the later stages of the third set, but back-to-back kills from Mya Larson and senior Kelsie Sears got the Warriors back on track. Sears followed with an ace that scraped the top of the net and dropped.