Class C-1 state volleyball: Columbus Lakeview, Wahoo survive early scares in first round

Columbus Lakeview head coach K.C. Belitz wasn’t happy with the 9-2 deficit his team faced to start the match, but he understood it.

After all, the Vikings hadn’t been to the state volleyball tournament since 1981, and they needed a few points to adjust to the high-pressure environment.

Class C-1 No. 5 Columbus Lakeview dominated the remainder of the first set, carrying that momentum into a 25-16, 25-16, 30-28 win over No. 7 Syracuse in Wednesday's first round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

In order to rally from the immediate challenge, the Vikings had to trust each other like they have all season long.

“They have a closer bond than any team I’ve been a part of in 23 years, and that’s why,” Belitz said. “In those moments, they have (each other’s back) and they can perform.”

Columbus Lakeview (29-5) went on a 12-3 run to end the first set, and it stormed out to an eight-point lead in the second set as well. Syracuse (22-2) didn’t give up, though, and it forced a hard-fought third set.