Class C-1 state volleyball: Columbus Lakeview, Wahoo survive early scares in first round
CLASS C-1

Class C-1 state volleyball: Columbus Lakeview, Wahoo survive early scares in first round

Class C-1 state volleyball, 11.4

Wahoo players, including Lauren Kavan (14), celebrate a point against Adams Central during the first round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Columbus Lakeview head coach K.C. Belitz wasn’t happy with the 9-2 deficit his team faced to start the match, but he understood it.

After all, the Vikings hadn’t been to the state volleyball tournament since 1981, and they needed a few points to adjust to the high-pressure environment.

Class C-1 No. 5 Columbus Lakeview dominated the remainder of the first set, carrying that momentum into a 25-16, 25-16, 30-28 win over No. 7 Syracuse in Wednesday's first round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

In order to rally from the immediate challenge, the Vikings had to trust each other like they have all season long.

“They have a closer bond than any team I’ve been a part of in 23 years, and that’s why,” Belitz said. “In those moments, they have (each other’s back) and they can perform.”

Columbus Lakeview (29-5) went on a 12-3 run to end the first set, and it stormed out to an eight-point lead in the second set as well. Syracuse (22-2) didn’t give up, though, and it forced a hard-fought third set.

Jessica Moss paced the Rockets with 11 kills and Lindsey Moss added 10 more, but Syracuse was no match for the Vikings’ well-rounded offense. Three different Vikings (Elizabeth Rowe, Mallori Kucera and Katee Korte) finished with double-digit kills as senior setter Reese Janssen totaled 43 assists and ran the offense to perfection.

“Reese is such a talent,” Belitz said. “She’s run the offense for over three years, so with that kind of experience I don’t have to tell her much.”

Another experienced and talented setter was on display in No. 1 Wahoo’s first-round match against Adams Central, in which USC commit Elle Glock also had 43 assists in a win.

The Warriors had to withstand a spirited challenge in their first set, too, but they soon recovered to secure a 25-23, 25-18, 25-12 win. Adams Central (22-12) stuck close early, but three previous seasons of state tournament experience helped give Wahoo (33-0) the edge.

“I think the experience from our team and our seniors (helped), and Elle Glock does a good job staying poised, so that carries on to the rest of our team,” Wahoo coach Trish Larson said.

Improvements in serving and passing also helped Wahoo’s surge, but the biggest difference-maker was junior Mya Larson. She finished the match with 22 kills and was a consistent performer for Wahoo throughout.

The top-ranked Warriors will move on to face Columbus Lakeview at 2 p.m. Friday.

 

