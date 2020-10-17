Class C-1 No. 1 Wahoo closes strongly to outlast No. 5 Lutheran

The saying, “It’s not how you start, but how you finish,” has some truth to it.

For Class C-1 No. 1 Wahoo, that certainly rang true as the Warriors used two late runs to sweep No. 5 Lincoln Lutheran 25-19, 25-20 to win Saturday’s Lincoln Christian volleyball tournament.

“I thought they (Wahoo) did a really good job of just doing their job and doing the little things,” said Wahoo coach Trish Larson. “Doing those little things develops and leads to consistency. So, that’s how I felt we were able to maintain that lead until the end.”

The matchup felt a little bit different this time around for Wahoo, which beat Lutheran 2-0 on Oct. 3 in the Ashland-Greenwood Tournament final.

“I think they made some nice adjustments,” Larson siad. “They made a couple of rotations and ran a six-two, which I thought was a good adjustment for them. They’re (Lutheran) always a great team and well coached. We always know we’re going to get a challenge from them.”

However, early in set one, it looked as though Wahoo (24-0) was going to run away from the defending C-1 state champions. Tied at four, Wahoo leaned on the arm of Super-Stater Mya Larson to deliver the offense. She quickly amassed three kills to help give Wahoo a 10-5 lead.