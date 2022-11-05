Class C-1: Ghaifan's 28 kills power GICC to program's 11th state championship

GICC's Lucy Ghaifan reacts during the Class C-1 state championship against Gothenburg on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lucy Ghaifan might be receiving an extra piece of mail this spring.
"I'm going to send her a graduation card," Gothenburg coach Bryson Mahlberg joked Saturday.
While the rest of Class C-1 might not be sad to see her graduate, the Grand Island Central Catholic volleyball team will certainly miss their senior middle after she pounded 28 kills and took over down the stretch in the fourth set of the Crusaders' 25-12, 23-25, 25-17, 25-17 victory over Gothenburg to win the C-1 state title.
The title was the Crusaders' 11th in 20 championship match appearances, and was head coach Sharon Zavala's 1,151st career win.
Ghaifan, a 6-foot senior, added three blocks for GICC (32-2). After she rotated to the front row with the fourth set tied at 15, the Crusaders outscored Gothenburg 10-2 to end the match, with Ghaifan getting four kills and two blocks during the run.
"We knew she had great feet. So we worked with her on letting her hit outside; hit to different parts of the net," Zavala said. "Because sometimes if you're not passing well it can be hard to get the ball to your middles. So we could swing her outside, and that seemed to help us a lot for our siding out."
Gaifan's big night came after a semifinal match against Minden in which she finished with 25 kills.
"A lot of my teammates, coaches, they saw the potential in me, and they just fought for me to get better," Ghaifan said. "All of their help really helped me — just practicing and putting in their work for me, I really appreciate that."
GICC also got got 12 kills and 29 digs from Gracie Woods. Carolyn Maser handed out 46 assists.
Gothenburg (33-4), making its first championship appearance in just its second-ever trip to state, was led by Clara Evert's 12 kills and 15 digs.
She was the only Swede to finish with double-figure kills as the GICC defense limited Gothenburg to .049 hitting.
Gothenburg perhaps felt the anxiety of a first-time finalist, falling behind early in a 25-12 first-set loss. But down 23-21 in the second, the Swedes ran off four straight points, capped by Aubrey O'Hare's ace serve, to even the match.
GICC jumped out to a 6-0 lead in third set and never trailed from there to set up the decisive final set.
"I think right about the 15-15 point (in the fourth), we really broke away and kept firing it up, and we just really wanted to finish," said Woods. "Our mindset was just. "Next five point: first to 20, first to 25." So taking little pieces, and then the bigger picture."
The view from Championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center
GICC players, including Tristyn Hedman (left), celebrate a point scored against Gothenburg during the Class C-1 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
GICC's Gracie Woods (left) and Tristyn Hedman (first left) celebrate a point scored against Gothenburg during the Class C-1 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
GICC's Avery Kelly (center) celebrates match point of the team's win against Gothenburg in the Class C-1 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Gothenburg's Clara Evert (center) hugs Taryn O'Hare (left) and Logan Hilbers while being awarded second place at the Class C-1 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
GICC celebrates winning the C-1 state championship after defeating Gothenburg on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
GICC celebrates its win over Gothenburg in the Class C-1 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran serves the ball against Archbishop Bergan during the Class C-2 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
GICC's Avery Kelly (center) celebrates after her team scores against Gothenburg in the Class C-1 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
GICC's Madelyn Weyers celebrates a point scored against Gothenburg during the Class C-1 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
GICC's Tristyn Hedman serves the ball to Gothenburg during the Class C-1 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran hoists the the Class C-2 state championship trophy after defeating Archbishop Bergan on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
GICC's Lucy Ghaifan (20) celebrates a point scored against Gothenburg during the Class C-1 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
GICC's Lucy Ghaifan (20) celebrates a kill with her team in the first set during the class C-1 state volleyball championship match, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Gothenburg's Ashlyn Richeson sets a ball against GICC during the Class C-1 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran's Keri Leimbach (left), Abby Wachal (top) and Erika Young (top right) celebrate a point by Lily Wohlgemuth (9) during the Class C-2 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran's Keri Leimbach (1) and Abby Wachal (24) react after a point scored against Archbishop Bergan during the Class C-2 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran's Keri Leimbach (bottom left) is surrounded by teammates after the Warriors won the second set of the Class C-2 state championship against Archbishop Bergan on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran's Jordan Ernstmeyer goes up to block an attempt from Archbishop Bergan's Linden Nosal during the Class C-2 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
A large screen reflected in a glass railing displays the Class C-2 state championship match between Lincoln Lutheran and Archbishop Bergan on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran celebrates after defeating Archbishop Bergan in the Class C-2 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran's Jordan Ernstmeyer (right) celebrates a kill against Archbishop Bergan during the Class C-2 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran's Jordan Ernstmeyer scores a kill over Archbishop Bergan's Claire Mlnarik during the Class C-2 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran's Keri Leimbach passes the ball during the Class C-2 state championship against Archbishop Bergan on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran's Keri Leimbach (right) reacts during the Class C-2 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Archbishop Bergan's Carlee Hapke reacts after scoring against Lincoln Lutheran in the Class C-2 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Archbishop Bergan's Carlee Hapke (left) and Addie Gilfry celebrate a point against Lincoln Lutheran during the Class C-2 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran's Keri Leimbach (left), Abby Wachal (top) and Erika Young (top right) celebrate a point by Lily Wohlgemuth during the Class C-2 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran's Jillian Donovan (left) saves the ball from hitting the floor during the Class C-2 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Archbishop Bergan's Rebecca Baker sets the ball
during the Class C-2 state championship against Lincoln Lutheran on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran students hold up their shoes before
the Class C-2 state championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Hartington CC's Lauren Bernecker (13, right) scores a kill past Norfolk Catholic's Morgan Miller (17) and Alli Brungardt (8)
during the Class D-1 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Hartington CC reacts after scoring against Norfolk Catholic during the Class D-1 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Hartington CC's Laney Kathol (left), Lexi Eickhoff (center) and Meredith McGregor react after scoring during the Class D-1 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Hartington CC dogpiles on the floor after defeating Norfolk Catholic in the Class D-1 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Hartington CC celebrates after defeating Norfolk Catholic in the Class D-1 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Norfolk Catholic's Aubrey Barnes (left) embraces Channatee Robles during the runner-up ceremony at the Class D-1 state tournament Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Hartington CC's Annika Kuehn reacts following a point against Norfolk Catholic during the Class D-1 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Hartington CC's Laney Kathol (left) and Ella Bowers celebrate a point against Norfolk Catholic during the Class D-1 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Hartington CC celebrates after defeating Norfolk Catholic in the Class D-1 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Norfolk Catholic celebrates during the Class D-1 state championship against Hartington CC on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Hartington CC's Laney Kathol (top) reacts after a a kill against Norfolk Catholic during the Class D-1 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Hartington Cedar Catholic celebrates after winning the first set against Norfolk Catholic during the Class D-1 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Norfolk Catholic's Addison Corr (7) and Sidonia Wattier (5) try to block a shot by Hartington CC's Laney Kathol during the Class D-1 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Hartington CC's Laney Kathol reacts after a kill during the Class D-1 state championship against Norfolk Catholic on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Norfolk Catholic's Saylor Fischer (left) passes the ball as Addison Corr supports during the Class D-1 state championship against Hartington CC on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Norfolk Catholic's Channatee Robles celebrates after scoring against Hartington CC during the Class D-1 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Norfolk Catholic's Alli Brungardt celebrates a point against Hartington Cedar Catholic during the Class D-1 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Hartington CC's Lauren Bernecker (left) and Catholic's Laney Kathol (right) block a hit by Norfolk Catholic's Addison Corr during the Class D-1 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Hartington CC's Lexi Eickhoff hits the ball over the net against Norfolk Catholic's Addison Corr during the Class D-1 state volleyball tournament championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Hartington Cedar Catholic's Laney Kathol (center) spikes the ball over Norfolk Catholic's Addison Corr (bottom left) and Saylor Fischer in the first set during the class D-1 state volleyball championship on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Howells-Dodge celebrates with a dogpile after defeating Overton to win the class D-2 state volleyball championships on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
