Class B volleyball: Omaha Skutt holds off Norris by winning memorable fourth set

The latest installment of Norris vs. Omaha Skutt twisted and turned its way into a familiar conclusion.

The SkyHawks beat the Titans in a high-stakes, emotionally charged state volleyball match Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

This time, it was a Class B semifinal match that will be remembered by the decisive fourth set, won 33-31 by Omaha Skutt to seal a 3-1 victory.

Norris had five chances to send the match into a fifth set. The SkyHawks had three chances to end the match.

But, no, we need drama.

After all, this is Norris and Omaha Skutt, who have met at the state tournament four years in a row — twice in the championship.

So onward we played. Anna Jelinek smashed a kill for Norris. Ivy Leuck hit one for Skutt. Norris hit a ball out of bounds. Skutt served one into the net.

"That was good volleyball," Norris coach Christina Boesiger said. "There was great defense, great swings, great blocks and I'm really proud of our girls. They battled, believed and never gave up."

Finally, Michigan commit Morgan Burke slammed a ball to the floor to end the match after Skutt had taken a one-point advantage on a block kill.

The final tally: 22-25, 25-20, 25-21, 33-31.

Both sides had heavy hitters, none backing down from the pressure of a crowd that was unhinged, and not sitting for the last dozen points or so.

"When you are in state, it is a different animal," Skutt coach Renee Saunders said.

Norris won the first set 25-22. The Titans used blocks from Celia Spilker and Harlie Griffin — plus a well-placed kill by Gracie Kircher — to pull away.

Kircher finished with 15 kills, pairing up with Jelinek (19 kills) to provide the bulk of Norris' offensive production.

Unsurprisingly, the SkyHawks punched back, methodically winning the second set to set up a key Set 3, which would give the victor an inside track to winning the match.

At first, that appeared to be Norris. The Titans shot out to an 11-6 lead, but the SkyHawks responded well to a timeout, scoring four straight points.

Trailing 22-17, Norris gave Skutt a push, pulling within 22-21, but a Leuty kill dashed the Titans' comeback effort.

Burke finished with 25 kills for the SkyHawks, and Leuty added 17.

No coincidence here

Grace Heaney doesn't think it is a coincidence that the first year Elkhorn North has seniors on its roster it is also playing for a state championship.

The third-year school is playing in its second state tournament and will earn its first trophy after a 25-15, 25-20, 25-20 sweep over Bennington on Friday evening at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

In its first year, Elkhorn North went 13-18, losing in the district final. Last season, the Wolves lost to Norris in five sets during the state semifinal.

"I don't think it's a coincidence at all," Heaney said. "In every sport, we pride ourselves on working really hard and just working hard in practice. It's just really special."