Class B volleyball: Norris rolls in opener to set up rematch with Omaha Skutt

No. 4-ranked Norris rolled to a sweep against No. 6 Sidney in the first round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Titans won 25-20, 25-16, 25-19.
Now, Norris advances to take on Omaha Skutt, which beat the Titans in the state final last season. The teams will square off at 7 p.m. Friday.
Earlier Wednesday ...
Waverly didn't back down from a fight with the seven-time defending Class B champions.
The Vikings stunned the SkyHawks by winning the first set, but Omaha Skutt dominated from there in a 24-26, 25-14, 25-11, 25-11 win in the opening round of the state tournament.
Omaha Skutt (22-4) will play in the semifinals on Friday against either Norris or Sidney. Waverly ends its season at 19-16.
