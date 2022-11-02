Class B volleyball: Norris breaks through against unfamiliar opponent

The Norris volleyball program has plenty of state tournament experience, playing in four of the past five tourneys.

But the Class B No. 4 Titans studied a little extra for their match against No. 6 Sidney on Wednesday, a team they knew little-to-nothing about before the tournament.

And it all worked out, as Norris swept the Raiders 25-20, 25-16, 25-19 to advance to Friday’s semifinals.

“It’s hard, because we don’t have any common opponents and we watched tons and tons of film,” Norris coach Christina Boesiger said. “The effort and the focus they had in practice has been really good to see.”

For the most part, the Titans were able to pick up on a few things. But it took them a while to settle in in each of the sets.

Norris had runs of 13-2 and 15-1 in the first two sets to take control.

“When you are down, it’s not easy,” Boesiger said. “But I loved our girls’ composure and just knowing that we were high-air to start those and just settled in and fought back in all those sets. Super proud of them. We are right where we want to be and got there in three sets.”

One of Norris’ big takeaways from its film sessions was how talented Sidney’s hitters were, a group led by Karsyn Leeling.

The Titans’ defense set the tone. They had eight blocks and held Sidney to just 24 kills. Leeling had seven.

“I think the first 10, 11 points, she had an open net and did not have four hands in her face and that was one of our game plans, was to have four hands in her face,” Boesiger said. “I feel like once we got that, it totally changed the outcome of the game.”

Norris is in the semifinals again, where it will face No. 1 Omaha Skutt on Friday. The Titans’ last three trips to state have ended in losses to the SkyHawks.

“We are ready to take on the challenge. I think we do not look at it as three in a row,” Boesiger said. “We look at it as a new opportunity. We are going to train and watch film and prepare as much as possible and our girls are going out fighting.”

Omaha Skutt 3, Waverly 1: No. 9 Waverly opened strong against the SkyHawks but were overmatched in the final three sets, losing 24-26, 25-14, 25-11, 25-11.

The Vikings lost most of their production from last season — led by Bekka Allick — but coach Terri Neujahr loved how her "scrappy" team performed on the big stage.

“I am super proud of them,” Neujahr said. “I have this blue-collar, journeyman team, this little team, that just kept trying all season long and everybody had a role. We did not have a big gun like we did in years past.”

Waverly clawed through to win the first set, taking six of the final seven points. But Skutt caught on to the Vikings’ plan quickly and won the next three sets with relative ease.

“They were just getting us out-of-system and we were not getting a lot of options,” Neujahr said. “Skutt was all set up and we had one option and it was our pins and they just stood there and waited for us.”

Waverly’s ends the season 19-16.