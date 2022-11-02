Class B volleyball: Elkhorn North, Bennington win first-round matches

Grace Heaney had 15 kills as Elkhorn North swept Grand Island Northwest in the first round of the Class B state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Wolves won 25-12, 25-21, 25-17.
Later Wednesday ...
Bennington was challenged in the second and third sets, losing the third, but emerged with a first-round win over Seward.
For its 25-21, 28-26, 22-25, 25-20 win at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Bennington (28-7) advances to Friday’s 5 p.m. semifinal against No. 2 Elkhorn North. The Wolves are 3-0 against Bennington this season.
Photos: Day 1 of the state volleyball tournament
Waverly's Eden Moore (left) hits the ball against Omaha Skutt's Morgan Burke in a Class B first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Waverly's Jolee Wiese sets the ball against Omaha Skutt in a Class B first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Waverly students during a Class B first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Vikings fell to Omaha Skutt, 3-1.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Omaha Skutt's Ivy Leuck (right) sets the ball in front of Waverly's Kara Kassebaum (left) and Jolee Wiese during a Class B first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Omaha Skutt and Waverly play a Class B first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Grace Heaney (right) scores a kill next to GI Northwest's Mikyna Stoppkotte during a Class B first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
GI Northwest's Keyara Caspar (left) high-fives with teammate Hannah Fletcher during a Class B first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Vikings fell to Elkhorn North, 3-0.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Omaha Skutt's Brooke Banker passes the ball in front of Waverly's Caylee Rowley (left) and Jolee Wiese during a Class B first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Waverly head coach Terri Neujahr cheers for the team during a Class B first-round state volleyball tournament match against Omaha Skutt on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Omaha Skutt's Ivy Leuck (26) hits the ball against Waverly's Jaelyn Dicke (left) and Jolee Wiese during a Class B first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Waverly's Meghan Krenke (left) embraces teammate Kara Kassebaum after a Class B first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Omaha Skutt won 3-1.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
