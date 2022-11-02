 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Liberty First Credit Union
topical

Class B volleyball: Elkhorn North, Bennington win first-round matches

  • Updated
  • 0

Grace Heaney had 15 kills as Elkhorn North swept Grand Island Northwest in the first round of the Class B state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Wolves won 25-12, 25-21, 25-17.​

Later Wednesday ...

Bennington was challenged in the second and third sets, losing the third, but emerged with a first-round win over Seward.

For its 25-21, 28-26, 22-25, 25-20 win at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Bennington (28-7) advances to Friday’s 5 p.m. semifinal against No. 2 Elkhorn North. The Wolves are 3-0 against Bennington this season.​

State volleyball tournament scores and schedules
Live updates: 2022 state volleyball tournament
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Football fans are serious when it comes to rooting for their team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News