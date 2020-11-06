Class B state volleyball: Waters leads Norris' balanced attack to title round for first time since 2014

The Norris volleyball team played one of its best matches of the season, got a dominating win in the state volleyball tournament semifinal match and is back in the state championship match.
Junior outside hitter Ella Waters had 11 kills to lead No. 2-ranked Norris to a 25-12, 25-13, 25-18 win against No. 4 Elkhorn.
In her last three matches Waters has 27, 16 and 11 kills.
That’s 16 consecutive wins for the Titans. Norris will play No. 1 Omaha Skutt in the championship match at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Norris (29-4) is in the championship match for the sixth time, most recently during the 2014 championship season.
This was the fourth time this year Norris and Elkhorn played, with Norris winning each of the final three.
This time Norris used great serving, and its normal balanced attack to stun the Antlers.
Five players had at least five kills for the Titans. Sydney Jelinek had 10, Kalli Kroeker eight, Gracie Kircher seven and Brianna Stai had five.
“I was expecting it to be a long night,” said Norris coach Christina Boesiger. “We just came out strong. All of our hitters, I just felt like (setter Maisie Boesiger) could go to anybody out there. They were all on fire. And our serving, our girls executed that game plan really well. They’re just focused and determined right now, so it was awesome for them to come out that strong.”
Norris had an outstanding start to the match, with libero Molly Ramsey serving when Norris won seven straight rallies for an 11-2 lead. Then it got even better when Sydney Guthard, a 5-foot-2 freshman defensive specialist, served a 3-0 run for a 17-5 lead.
In the second set Elkhorn briefly had its first lead of the match 5-4. But Norris took back all the momentum by winning seven straight rallies for a 15-10 lead.
In the third set Norris had a slim 16-13 lead, but Waters had a few more kills down the stretch and the Titans finished off the sweep.
For Christina Boesiger, it’s great to see the team playing so well right now.
“It’s just fun, especially at this point in the season to see it all come together like it is,” she said. “That’s every coach’s goal.”
Now Norris plays Skutt for the first time this year. Skutt beat Norris in the state semifinals last year.
“These girls wanted another shot at (Skutt) after last year,” Christina Boesiger said. “We know it won’t be easy, but we’re so excited to be in the state championship match. That’s been our goal since we walked away last year at the state tournament.”
