Class B state volleyball: Waters leads Norris' balanced attack to title round for first time since 2014

The Norris volleyball team played one of its best matches of the season, got a dominating win in the state volleyball tournament semifinal match and is back in the state championship match.

Junior outside hitter Ella Waters had 11 kills to lead No. 2-ranked Norris to a 25-12, 25-13, 25-18 win against No. 4 Elkhorn.

In her last three matches Waters has 27, 16 and 11 kills.

That’s 16 consecutive wins for the Titans. Norris will play No. 1 Omaha Skutt in the championship match at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Norris (29-4) is in the championship match for the sixth time, most recently during the 2014 championship season.

This was the fourth time this year Norris and Elkhorn played, with Norris winning each of the final three.

This time Norris used great serving, and its normal balanced attack to stun the Antlers.

Five players had at least five kills for the Titans. Sydney Jelinek had 10, Kalli Kroeker eight, Gracie Kircher seven and Brianna Stai had five.