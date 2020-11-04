Class B state volleyball: Stander's blocking helps pave the way for Ashland-Greenwood's four-set win over Waverly

Slowing down a monster attack from Waverly’s Whitney Lauenstein comes with a price. Just ask Ashland-Greenwood senior middle blocker Jess Stander.
It cost Stander a couple of throbbing hands Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
But the pain ended up being key to the No. 5 Bluejays gaining a 25-21, 25-21, 15-25, 25-22 victory over the No. 3 Vikings in the first round of the Class B state volleyball tournament. The win, which avenged two earlier losses this season to Waverly, puts the Bluejays (23-6) into a Friday semifinal at 7 p.m. against five-time defending state champion Omaha Skutt.
Stander put down a pair of ace blocks off attacks from Lauenstein, a 6-foot-2 Nebraska outside hitter recruit, early in the second set that kept the momentum going from the Bluejays’ 8-0 run that closed out the first set.
The blocks “were incredible,” said the 5-11 Stander, who had 11 kills, one off Carly vanRentzell’s team-high 12 terminations. She was also able to get touches on a number of other Lauenstein attacks to slow them down enough for the defense to make a play on them.
“After I got those blocks, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I don’t know if I can feel my arms,'” added Stander, who started the season as an outside hitter. “But it was really amazing, and I’m glad I was able to get that experience.”
Lauenstein finished with a match-high 23 kills, while another Waverly senior outside, Bailey Jeffers, chipped in 15. Lauenstein, who also had a team-high 22 digs, slammed five kills and served a pair of aces in the Vikings’ third set blowout.
The fourth set was tied at 20 when a pair of Waverly errors sandwiched around a kill from vanRentzell gave Ashland-Greenwood just enough breathing room at 23-20 to close out the match.
“We told the team this week that it’s hard to beat a team three times and the third time is the charm,” said Bluejays coach Megan Roussell, whose team fell to Waverly in straight sets in the sub-district final last week.
“The first two times we played them, we played them very tough,” the coach added. “We saw this as our opportunity to finally get a win against them on the big court at state.”
Now Stander will get the chance to block another Husker prospect, Lindsay Krause, a 6-4 Super-State outside and one of the top high school players in the country who cranked a match-high 14 kills in Omaha Skutt’s 25-6, 25-18, 25-11 first-round victory over Northwest. For Skutt (33-1).
The SkyHawks have won 16 straight state tournament matches.
“It’s going to be a lot, but I think we’ll put up a good fight with them, and hopefully it will go in our favor,” Stander said.
Skutt showed no first-round jitters coming out of the gates, reeling off the first 10 points of the match and never looking back.
“Coming down here to play at state never gets old,” said Krause, one of five Division I college recruits in the SkyHawk lineup. “We talked in the locker room about not being nervous about it, just have fun. State volleyball is the most fun you can have, and we want to get the most of the experience.”
