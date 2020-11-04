Class B state volleyball: Stander's blocking helps pave the way for Ashland-Greenwood's four-set win over Waverly

Slowing down a monster attack from Waverly’s Whitney Lauenstein comes with a price. Just ask Ashland-Greenwood senior middle blocker Jess Stander.

It cost Stander a couple of throbbing hands Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

But the pain ended up being key to the No. 5 Bluejays gaining a 25-21, 25-21, 15-25, 25-22 victory over the No. 3 Vikings in the first round of the Class B state volleyball tournament. The win, which avenged two earlier losses this season to Waverly, puts the Bluejays (23-6) into a Friday semifinal at 7 p.m. against five-time defending state champion Omaha Skutt.

Stander put down a pair of ace blocks off attacks from Lauenstein, a 6-foot-2 Nebraska outside hitter recruit, early in the second set that kept the momentum going from the Bluejays’ 8-0 run that closed out the first set.

The blocks “were incredible,” said the 5-11 Stander, who had 11 kills, one off Carly vanRentzell’s team-high 12 terminations. She was also able to get touches on a number of other Lauenstein attacks to slow them down enough for the defense to make a play on them.