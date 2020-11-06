'She takes it to a whole new level': Husker recruit Krause dominates, will play for fourth state championship

As the match went on Krause just dominated, including a stretch where she had four kills in five rallies.

It won’t always be this easy when Krause joins the Huskers next fall, but there are certainly ways she looks like a college player right now.

“She takes it to a whole new level,” said Omaha Skutt coach Renee Saunders. “Like the one she got blocked, right, and then the next ball she comes back and hits it like 10 times as hard. I don’t know how to explain it. No. 1, she’s smart, she’s mature, she jumps, she has multiple different swings. She’s just strong. She can play defense, she can serve-receive. The kid can do it all. And she might be one of the nicest kids I know.”

Krause has kept getting better, Saunders said. This year she’s more coordinated, and jumps higher. Krause is 6-foot-4. Saunders doesn’t know how high Krause can jump and touch, but she knows it’s high.

“(During state) I swear it’s like 10-4. It’s pretty sweet,” Saunders said.

Skutt had 47 kills and limited Ashland-Greenwood to just 18. The Skyhawks out blocked Ashland-Greenwood 6-0.

There are ways that Skutt looks, operates and plays like a college team. The Skyhawks are ranked No. 2 in the USA Today national poll.