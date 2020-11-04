Class B state volleyball: Norris defeats Aurora to clinch second consecutive semifinals appearance

Outside hitter Ella Waters had 16 kills to lead No. 2 ranked Norris to a 25-21, 25-19, 25-20 win against No. 7 Aurora in the first round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Kalli Kroeker added nine kills for the Titans (28-4), Sydney Jelinek had seven and Brianna Stai had five.
Norris (28-4) advances to the state semifinals for the second straight year and will play the Elkhorn-York winner on Friday.
Kassidy Hudson led Aurora (22-13) with nine kills.
