Class B state volleyball: Norris clinches second straight semifinals appearance; Elkhorn advances behind wild first set

Outside hitter Ella Waters had 16 kills to lead second-ranked Norris to a 25-21, 25-19, 25-20 win against No. 7 Aurora in the first round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Kalli Kroeker added nine kills for the Titans (28-4), Sydney Jelinek had seven and Brianna Stai had five.

Norris (28-4) advances to the state semifinals for the second straight year.

Kassidy Hudson led Aurora (22-13) with nine kills.

No. 4 Elkhorn is moving on, too.

Senior outside hitter Abby Wolfe had 12 kills to lead the Antlers to a 28-26, 25-16, 25-10 win against No. 6 York in the first round.

Addie Thomas added 10 kills for the Antlers, and Sydney Raszler had seven.

Elkhorn will play No. 2 Norris in the semifinals on Friday.

Elkhorn was fortunate to win the first set. The Antlers fought off three set points for York before winning the set 28-26. Wolfe had an ace on set point.

The Antlers dominated most of the final two sets with both its serving and hitting.

