 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Just In

Class B state volleyball: Norris clinches second straight semifinals appearance; Elkhorn advances behind wild first set
View Comments

Class B state volleyball: Norris clinches second straight semifinals appearance; Elkhorn advances behind wild first set

{{featured_button_text}}

Outside hitter Ella Waters had 16 kills to lead second-ranked Norris to a 25-21, 25-19, 25-20 win against No. 7 Aurora in the first round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Kalli Kroeker added nine kills for the Titans (28-4), Sydney Jelinek had seven and Brianna Stai had five.

Norris (28-4) advances to the state semifinals for the second straight year.

Kassidy Hudson led Aurora (22-13) with nine kills.

No. 4 Elkhorn is moving on, too.

Senior outside hitter Abby Wolfe had 12 kills to lead the Antlers to a 28-26, 25-16, 25-10 win against No. 6 York in the first round.

Addie Thomas added 10 kills for the Antlers, and Sydney Raszler had seven.

Elkhorn will play No. 2 Norris in the semifinals on Friday.

Elkhorn was fortunate to win the first set. The Antlers fought off three set points for York before winning the set 28-26. Wolfe had an ace on set point.

The Antlers dominated most of the final two sets with both its serving and hitting.

Check back for updates to this story

A look at the official state volleyball pairings
High school volleyball: Live updates from the state volleyball tournament
State volleyball: Facing COVID-19 head-on, high school volleyball coaches 'appreciative' for chance to play at state
State volleyball: A closer look at the B bracket, where Omaha Skutt takes aim at history
State volleyball: Information for fans able — and unable — to attend the show at PBA
High school volleyball logo 2014

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Prep Extra: High school volleyball state championship recap

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News