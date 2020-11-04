Class B state volleyball: Krause pounds 13 kills, top-rated Omaha Skutt wins 16th straight tourney match

Nebraska volleyball recruit Lindsay Krause pounded 13 kills to lead top-ranked Omaha Skutt to a 25-6, 25-18, 25-11 win over Northwest in the first round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
With their 16th straight state tournament victory, the five-time defending state champion SkyHawks (33-1) advance to a Friday semifinal at 7 p.m. against the winner of the Waverly-Ashland-Greenwood first-round match later Wednesday morning.
