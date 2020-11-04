 Skip to main content
Class B state volleyball: Ashland-Greenwood holds off Waverly; Krause's 13 kills lead Omaha Skutt
Class B state volleyball: Ashland-Greenwood holds off Waverly; Krause's 13 kills lead Omaha Skutt

Class B state volleyball, 11.4

Ashland-Greenwood's Saige Craven (11) hits the ball over Waverly's Taylor Kudym (6) and Madalyn Wells (11) during the first round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

No. 5 Ashland-Greenwood avenged two earlier losses this season to Waverly with a 25-21, 25-21, 15-25, 25-22 win over the No. 3 Vikings in the first round of the Class B state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Bluejays (24-6) will face five-time defending state champion Omaha Skutt in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday.

The SkyHawks advanced in swift fashion.

Nebraska volleyball recruit Lindsay Krause pounded 13 kills to lead top-ranked Omaha Skutt to a 25-6, 25-18, 25-11 win over Northwest in the first round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The win marks Omaha Skutt's 16th consecutive win at the state tournament.

Check back for updates to this story

