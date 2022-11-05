Class B: Omaha Skutt prevails over Elkhorn North in epic five-setter for eighth consecutive title

Omaha Skutt's latest title was the hardest earned.

And well-earned for the SkyHawks.

In a back-and-forth match that delivered enormous moments from start to finish, Skutt downed Elkhorn North 25-20, 23-25, 14-25, 25-16, 15-11 to claim its eighth straight state championship and extend its state record for consecutive titles.

It was the first of Skutt's eight straight finals appearances to go to five sets, and just the second of the Skyhawks' last 24 matches at state to go the distance.

And it was one of those matches in which the quality of the opponent, the energy of the crowd, and the stakes at hand pushed each team to a higher level.

"This has been anticipated all year, and I think it fit the bill. That was a fantastic match. Elkhorn North digging balls left and right; we were digging balls left and right. They’re blocking us all the time," Skutt coach Renee Saunders said.

"You’ve just got to find a way to win. And it didn’t come down to having the best hit or being perfect. It came down to working really hard, and believing in yourself."

It looked for a moment like it might not get that far.

A stuff block from Purdue commit Grace Heaney delivered Elkhorn North a 25-23 win in the second set. In the third the Wolves rolled, blasting Skutt 25-14 and holding the Skyhawks to their fewest points in a set during their current streak since a 2011 match against Seward.

Suddenly, Elkhorn North was on the verge, and Skutt was on the edge. But the Skyhawks turned the tide in Set 4 with a 25-16 win, and jumped to a 4-1 lead while never trailing in the fifth.

"I think we just kind of took that upon ourselves (to turn things around)," said Skutt senior Morgan Burke. "(Saunders) has prepared us so much to be in this, and at the end of the day it comes down to how well we execute the plan that she gives us.

"So we all just leaned into each other and said, this is not the way we want to go down. We want to go down fighting, and no matter if that’s winning or losing, we’re going to go down swinging. So we just all rallied around each other."

Burke, a Michigan commit, paced Skutt (32-10) with 18 kills and 14 digs, including the match winner, while taking 63 swings. Ivy Leuck added 14 kills, 13 digs, and 21 set assists.

Elkhorn North (32-5) in its first state title match, got 28 kills and 27 digs from Heaney on a whopping 75 attacks. Shannon Heaney had nine kills. Northern Iowa commit Reese Booth had 44 set assists.

The matches statistics showed how close the margin was. Each team finished with 56 kills; Elkhorn North had one more assist, two more digs, and five more blocks; Skutt had five ace serves to Elkhorn North's three.