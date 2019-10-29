Junior Whitney Lauenstein had 16 kills on 24 swings and senior Atley Carey had 11 kills as No. 2 Waverly cruised to a 25-11, 25-8, 25-16 victory against Nebraska City in the B-3 subdistrict final Tuesday at Waverly.
Senior Annika Evans added 40 set assists for the Vikings, who entered the day assured of a spot in Saturday's district finals.
B-5 at Norris: Kalli Kroeker had 13 kills and Sydney Jelinek added 12 to lead No. 3 Norris to a 25-8, 25-15, 25-10 win against Crete in the opening round. Kansas State recruit Molly Ramsey had 16 digs and the Titans finished with 14 ace serves in improving to 24-9. No. 9 Seward swept Beatrice 25-23, 25-17, 25-18. Norris and the Bluejays face off for the title at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Seward, aided by a pair of late errors, took the first set from Beatrice, and jumped to an 18-11 lead in the second set.
B-6 at Northwest: No. 8 Northwest clinched a spot in the Class B district finals with a 25-15, 25-15, 21-25, 25-16 victory against No. 10 York. Macey Bosard and Lauren Hauser each had 10 kills, and Sophie McKinney had 21 digs to lead Northwest, which was playing York for the third time in 11 days. York is hoping to grab a wild card for Saturday's district finals.
C1-2 at Platteview: Ashland-Greenwood defeated Louisville in three sets 25-18, 25-16, 25-16.
C1-4 at Fremont: No. 3 Wahoo powered past North Bend Central, sweeping 25-18, 25-13, 25-21. Mya Larson led the charge with 21 kills and 16 digs, while Kelsie Sears had 17 digs with three aces and Elle Glock tallied 34 set assists. The Warriors advance to Saturday's substate round.
C1-6 at Norris: Junior Jessie Moss had 11 kills and senior Lauren Meyer had eight kills and 18 digs in leading No. 4 Syracuse to a 25-16, 25-16, 25-12 win against Auburn to win a subdistrict title. Five Rockets combined for 11 ace serves. Syracuse is one victory away from reaching state for a second straight season.
C2-1 at Weeping Water: Lourdes CC defeated Elmwood-Murdock in four sets (25-14, 23-25, 25-21, 25-11) to win the subdistrict. The Knights will play in substate Saturday.
C2-3 at Fairbury: Carrie Beethe had 14 kills, 12 digs and five blocks in leading Johnson County Central to a 26-24, 25-23, 26-24 victory against Freeman in the subdistrict final. Hayley Neeman added 31 set assists for the Thunderbirds, who are one win away from their first state tournament appearance since 2008.
C2-6 at Wahoo: Bishop Neumann defeated Cross County 25-22, 25-22, 27-25, advancing to Saturday's substate matches.
C2-8 at Adams Central: Nebraska recruit Kalynn Meyer had 25 kills and 13 digs in leading top-ranked Superior to a 30-28, 25-22, 25-17 victory against Fillmore Central in the subdistrict final. Shayla Meyer added 16 kills and 11 digs for the Wildcats, who have won 23 straight matches since losing to Fillmore Central on Sept. 14.
D1-2 at Southern: Johnson-Brock defeated Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer in five sets 25-21, 20-25, 25-10, 20-25, 15-12.
D1-7 at Tri County: No. 1 Diller-Odell defeated No. 10 Meridian in four sets 25-23, 23-25, 25-12, 25-20 and advance to the district finals with a 32-1 record. The Griffins have won five straight matches, including three in 2019, against the Mustangs. Mackenzie Vitosh had 16 kills and Karli Heidemann finished with 15 for Diller-Odell.
D2-1 at Pawnee City: Falls City Sacred Heart defeated Sterling 25-5, 25-15, 25-12 to claim a subdistrict title in Pawnee City. The Irish will play in substate Saturday.
D2-3 at Centenniel: Exeter-Milligan advances to a district final with a 3-0 win (25-9, 25-20, 25-18) over Nebraska Lutheran at the D2-3 subdistrict final in Utica. Cammie Harrison had 10 kills to lead the Timberwolves and Cameran Jansky added nine. Nebraska Lutheran ends its season 9-20 while Exeter-Milligan will play in substate Saturday.