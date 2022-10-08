Class B No. 2 Elkhorn North cruises through EMC tournament

Not that they did not have a lot of it, but Saturday was another confidence boost for Class B No. 2 Elkhorn North.

The Wolves blew through the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament Saturday, capped off by a dominant 25-11, 25-18 sweep over No. 4 Bennington in the final.

Elkhorn North won all six sets in its run through the tournament.

"Our conference has five of the top teams in the state, so it's always good to come in and take away the conference championship," head coach Jenny Gragert said.

The Wolves got going early in the final against the Badgers. They went on a 7-0 run to take a 12-2 lead in the first set and never looked back.

"I think Bennington was high air in set one," Gragert said. "They missed a lot of serves and anytime your opponent does that, it helps create some momentum for you. And I thought we played pretty clean at the same time."

Grace Heaney, Shay Heaney and Ava Spies all had a team-high five kills. It was a spread-out effort from the whole team.

"I thought at times everybody took control of the game whether it was serving, or defense, or attacking," Gragert said. "They all did a good job."

Elkhorn North's title is their first and snaps the streak of five in a row by Norris.

Norris 2, Waverly 0: The No. 3 Titans tried to keep their streak alive, but their hopes ended earlier in the day after losing to Bennington.

Nonetheless, head coach Christina Boesiger was definitely happy with the team's third-place finish after sweeping the Vikings 25-20, 25-22.

"I will take it," she said. "Bennington played well against us the first game and we were just off, kind of sluggish, not our game the whole day. To be able to that pull that last game out, it was big for our team because they were not playing great."

The scores may indicate how tough the two sets were between rivals Waverly and Norris, but it was even tougher on the court.

The Titans jumped out to a 20-12 lead in set 1 and 18-12 in set 2 but could not hold Waverly off. Norris needed to win some long rallies and was playing out of system the whole match.

"I just think it was a long week and we had a lot going on," Boesiger said. "I just think we weren't quite focused on how we needed to be but third place, going 2-1 in our conference, it's a good day."

Boesiger said that the loss to the Badgers has some really good takeaways, especially with two weeks left in the regular season.

"I always think that you win from games you lose," she said. "I think there is a ton that we can take away from today. Going 2-1, yeah our goal was to win, but I think today is going to be a huge learning day for our team and just keep building and getting better."

Norris hosts Elkhorn North on Tuesday in a regular match, which sets up to be one of the best in Class B so far this season. The Wolves won the lone meeting this season, 2-1 at the Lincoln Pius X Invitational.