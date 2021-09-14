Class B No. 1 Norris looks the part in defeating No. 3 Waverly: 'It's a great win for our team'

WAVERLY — As its spotless record indicates, the Norris volleyball team has been superb this season.

On Tuesday night, the Class B No. 1 Titans looked like one of the best teams in the state, regardless of class.

They took down Class B No. 3 Waverly 25-23, 20-25, 25-16, 25-16 at Waverly High School, improving to 11-0 this season.

“It’s a great win for our team," Norris coach Christina Boesiger said. "We knew coming in here it wasn’t going to be easy, especially on their home court ... We made some adjustments as we were going. It took a little bit, but I thought for the most part, we played pretty consistent and pretty solid. To beat a good team on their home court is a good win.”

Norris has lots of threats on the offensive end that make it hard to focus on one player. Ella Waters had 21 kills while Sydney Jelinek added another 20. Add in junior Gracie Kircher and the Titans are a difficult opponent to form a game plan against.