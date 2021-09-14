Class B No. 1 Norris looks the part in defeating No. 3 Waverly: 'It's a great win for our team'

WAVERLY — As its spotless record indicates, the Norris volleyball team has been superb this season.
On Tuesday night, the Class B No. 1 Titans looked like one of the best teams in the state, regardless of class.
They took down Class B No. 3 Waverly 25-23, 20-25, 25-16, 25-16 at Waverly High School, improving to 11-0 this season.
“It’s a great win for our team," Norris coach Christina Boesiger said. "We knew coming in here it wasn’t going to be easy, especially on their home court ... We made some adjustments as we were going. It took a little bit, but I thought for the most part, we played pretty consistent and pretty solid. To beat a good team on their home court is a good win.”
Norris has lots of threats on the offensive end that make it hard to focus on one player. Ella Waters had 21 kills while Sydney Jelinek added another 20. Add in junior Gracie Kircher and the Titans are a difficult opponent to form a game plan against.
“We’ve really had three that have led our team this season in Gracie, Ella and Sydney," Boesiger said. "Lots of times, they have four hands in their face and they’re definitely getting better at hitting shots as this season goes on. As we’re getting our other hitters and our right side involved, it does give our other hitters one-on-ones ... Maisie (Boesiger) does a really good job of getting the ball right where it needs to be, so they can rip away.”
Norris will be in the Lincoln Public Schools Invite on Friday and Saturday — an opportunity to match up against Class A schools.
“I think at this point in the season, we want to play the really good teams to make us better," Boesiger said. "I think every year, it’s almost a turning point for our team when we come out of that. We see a lot we need to work on and a lot we need to fix. We’re excited for it, but it will be a challenge.”
As for Waverly, the loss showed Vikings coach Terri Neujahr that they have work to do.
“Norris was absolutely the better team tonight," Neujahr said. "I bet we probably gave away an entire set in just attacking and serving errors. There’s no way you can beat a formidable opponent when you do that. They showed us things we need to work on. That’s a good thing because we know there’s a lot of things we have to work on now.”
Bekka Allick led Waverly with 21 kills. The Vikings will host Northwest on Thursday.