Class A volleyball: Southwest survives first-round scare at state tourney

The No. 1-ranked Lincoln Southwest volleyball team survived a serious scare in a five-set win against Millard West in the first round of the Class A state volleyball tournament.

The Silver Hawks won the first two sets of the match but needed the decisive fifth to hold off a furious Wildcat comeback effort.

In the end, Lincoln Southwest won 25-15, 25-23, 16-25, 14-25, 15-7.

Tied 3-3 in the fifth, Lincoln Southwest won five straight points, a key stretch that included two ace serves from Brinly Christensen and a pair of blocks from the effort of Malayah Long and Emerson Lionberger.

The Silver Hawk offense got a big lift from senior outside hitter Alexa Gobel, who smashed 19 kills in the match, including two kills down the stretch of a tight second set.

With the win, Southwest advances to Friday's semifinal round and will await the winner of Omaha Westside and Gretna.

Check back for updates to this story