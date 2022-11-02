Class A volleyball: Southwest overcomes first-round woes in five sets

Check out match point of Lincoln Southwest's five-set win vs. Millard West in a Class A first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Lincoln Southwest volleyball team has accomplished plenty this season, but entering this week, the Class A No. 1 Silver Hawks had their sights set on proving themselves on the big stage.
Wednesday, it looked as if Southwest had a first-round state volleyball tournament match locked up after winning the first two sets against No. 8 Millard West at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
But things heated up. The Silver Hawks needed a fifth set to top the Wildcats 25-15, 25-23, 16-25, 14-25, 15-7 and advance to the semifinals for the first time since 2010.
“(Losing in the first round) is the only thing that I have known the past couple of years and the girls remember that too,” first-year coach Jessica Baker said. “Breaking this cycle of just getting to the first round was definitely, from Day One, one of our seniors’ goals.”
Senior Alexa Gobel remembers last year, when the Silver Hawks lost in five sets to Omaha Westside. This time, it feels a little bit better.
“Every year, you feel this burden and it gets bigger and bigger because you feel more pressure to win,” she said. “There is a certain point where it’s like we have nothing to lose and let’s give everything we've got. That’s what we did.”
Gobel's leg began cramping in the fifth set when her 20th kill gave the Silver Hawks an 8-3 lead.
In a way, Gobel battling through to the end was the embodiment of the team overcoming everything to finally make it out of the first round.
Lincoln Southwest's Emerson Lionberger (22) and Malayah Long celebrate during Wednesday's Class A state volleyball tournament match against Millard West.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
“There’s not a point where we want to give up on the team,” she said. “We want to keep going because we know what the team needs."
Southwest had been in high-stakes matches all season, but nothing that could be season-ending. Not until Wednesday, of course, where the situation was clear: step up, or the season ends.
“Even though we knew our season was on the line, we didn’t play like it, and it was never on our minds,” Baker said. “When we went to the huddle, that was never like, ‘Oh, my gosh, this could be it.’ We never had that mentality. It was like, ‘Yeah, we've got to turn it on now.”
Southwest looked in trouble in the fourth set. Baker put in Madison Rink to have a taller player to try to slow a Millard West offense, led by Alanna Bankston, that was rolling.
Bankston, who finished with 21 kills, and the Wildcats went on to win the set, but it seemed to give Southwest a wake-up call.
“You could tell in Sets 3 and 4 they were definitely getting more momentum,” Baker said. “We were just either late or our blocking point wasn’t connected with our back row and (Bankston) took full advantage of that.”
Photos: Day 1 of the state volleyball tournament
Waverly's Eden Moore (left) hits the ball against Omaha Skutt's Morgan Burke in a Class B first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Waverly's Jolee Wiese sets the ball against Omaha Skutt in a Class B first-round match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Waverly students during a Class B first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Vikings fell to Omaha Skutt, 3-1.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Omaha Skutt's Ivy Leuck (right) sets the ball in front of Waverly's Kara Kassebaum (left) and Jolee Wiese during a Class B first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Omaha Skutt and Waverly play a Class B first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Grace Heaney (right) scores a kill next to GI Northwest's Mikyna Stoppkotte during a Class B first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
GI Northwest's Keyara Caspar (left) high-fives with teammate Hannah Fletcher during a Class B first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Vikings fell to Elkhorn North, 3-0.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Omaha Skutt's Brooke Banker passes the ball in front of Waverly's Caylee Rowley (left) and Jolee Wiese during a Class B first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Waverly head coach Terri Neujahr cheers for the team during a Class B first-round state volleyball tournament match against Omaha Skutt on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Omaha Skutt's Ivy Leuck (26) hits the ball against Waverly's Jaelyn Dicke (left) and Jolee Wiese during a Class B first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Waverly's Meghan Krenke (left) embraces teammate Kara Kassebaum after a Class B first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Omaha Skutt won 3-1.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Seward's Kelsey Miller (left) scores a kill next to Bennington's Kennedy Gansebom during a Class B first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
The Gothenburg student section cheers on their team during a Class C-1 first-round state volleyball tournament match against Malcolm on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sidney's Reese Riddle (left) sets the ball as Norris' Billie Kircher looks on during a Class B first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Seward's Amara Siebert (left) and Kelsey Miller combine to block a shot from Bennington's Evie Howard during a Class B first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Bennington players, including Lauren Buzbee (11) and Madelyn Uhlir (14), celebrate a point against Seward during a Class B first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Norris' Anna Jelinek (center) and Anistyn Rice (right) celebrate a point against Sidney during a Class B first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Gothenburg's Ashlyn Richeson saves the ball from hitting the ground during a Class C-1 first-round state volleyball tournament match against Malcolm on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Norris' Anna Jelinek (left) hits the ball against Sidney's Kayla Westby during a Class B first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
The Gothenburg student section reacts after a point against Malcolm during a Class C-1 first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Malcolm's Abby Zegar (left) and Lauryn England react after a block against Gothenburg during a Class C-1 first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Malcolm's Diamond Sedlak (left) is blocked by Gothenburg's Taryn O'Hare (center) and Kara Waskowiak during a Class C-1 first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gothenburg's Emily Cornwell reacts after a point scored against Malcolm during a Class C-1 first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Seward's Abby Covalt (left) and Sophia Turek after losing to Bennington in a Class B first round state volleyball tournament match, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Norris head coach Christina Boesiger encourages the Titans during their Class B first-round state volleyball tournament match against Sidney on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Malcolm's Addyson Hanson, (6) and Lauryn England (8) celebrate after the Clippers scored against Gothenburg during a Class C-1 first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Gothenburg's Emily Cornwell dives for the ball in the fourth set of a Class C-1 first-round state volleyball tournament match against Malcolm on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Seward's Libby Kratochvil (left) and Nova Nordmeyer celebrate a point against Bennington during a Class B first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Malcolm's Lauryn England dives after a ball during a Class C-1 first-round state volleyball tournament match against Gothenburg on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Norris' Anna Jelinek passes the ball during a Class B first-round state volleyball tournament match against Sidney on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Norris' Mallorie Meyer passes the ball during a Class B first-round state volleyball tournament match against Sidney on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Gothenburg's Emily Cornwell (left) and Clara Evert react after a kill during a Class C-1 first-round state volleyball tournament match against Malcolm Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Gothenburg head coach Bryson Mahlberg speaks to the Swedes during their Class C-1 first-round state volleyball tournament match against Malcolm on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Malcolm lines up before taking on Gothenburg during a Class C-1 first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Gothenburg's Ashlyn Richeson (first left) and Kynlee Strauser collide while going after a ball hit by Malcolm during a Class C-1 first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Norris players, including Anistyn Rice (10), celebrate a point against Sidney during a Class B first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Gothenburg's Emily Cornwell (3) celebrates wit Clara Evert after the Swedes scored against Malcolm during a Class C-1 first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Gothenburg's Emily Cornwell (left) celebrates a point scored against Malcolm during a Class C-1 first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Seward head coach Tom Pallas celebrates a point against Bennington during a Class B first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Seward players, including Madison Dominy (left), walk off the court after losing to Bennington in a Class B first round state volleyball tournament match, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Malcolm takes on Gothenburg in a Class C-1 first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Malcolm's Lauryn England hustles to save the ball, colliding with the media table during a Class C-1 first-round state volleyball tournament match against Gothenburg on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Norris' Anistyn Rice (left) scores a kill against Sidney's Karsyn Leeling (left) and Reese Riddle during a Class B first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Norris players celebrate after winning the first set of their Class B first-round state volleyball tournament match against Sidney on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Teagan Little reacts after a the Silver Hawks scored a point during a Class A first-round state volleyball tournament match against Millard West on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Alexa Gobel (20) hits the ball over the net toward Millard West during a Class A first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest head coach Jessica Baker coaches the Silver Hawks during their Class A first-round state volleyball tournament match against Millard West on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard West's Evan Glade (10) celebrates after a kill against Lincoln Southwest during a Class A first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Brinly Christensen (left) and Teagan Little celebrate a point during a Class A first-round state volleyball tournament match against Millard West on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest players, including Teagan Little (top), celebrate after winning the first set of a Class A first-round state volleyball tournament match against Millard West on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest head coach Jessica Baker coaches the Silver Hawks during their Class A first-round state volleyball tournament match against Millard West on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Alexa Gobel (top left) celebrates after her kill clinched the Silver Hawks' win in a Class A first-round state volleyball tournament match against Millard West on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
The Millard West bench reacts after winning the third set against Lincoln Southwest during a Class A first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Malayah Long (7) reacts after the Silver Hawks won the second set of a Class A first-round state volleyball tournament match against Millard West on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard West's Laynee Baker (center) reacts after an ace serve by Sierra Pokharel (right) during a Class A first-round state volleyball tournament match against Lincoln Southwest on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Malayah Long (center) tries to block a shot by Millard West's Alanna Bankston (right) during a Class A first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard West's Evan Glade (10) celebrates with her team after a kill during a Class A first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard West's Alanna Bankston (left) and Lauren Jones react after a block in the first set of a Class A first-round state volleyball tournament match against Lincoln Southwest on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest faces off against Millard West during a Class A first round state volleyball match on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard West's Kaelin Pribyl reacts after scoring against Lincoln Southwest in the third set of a Class A first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Emerson Lionberger (22) and Malayah Long react after a kill during a Class A first-round state volleyball tournament match against Millard West on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard West's Kaelin Pribyl (7) and Laynee Baker (12) react after a kill by Alanna Bankston (left) during a Class A first-round state volleyball tournament match against Lincoln Southwest on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Emerson Lionberger (22) and Malayah Long celebrate during Wednesday's Class A state volleyball tournament match against Millard West.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard West's Alanna Bankston (left) is celebrated by her team after a block during a Class A first-round state volleyball tournament match against Lincoln Southwest on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Malayah Long (7) goes up against Millard West's Alanna Bankston (right) during a Class B first-round state volleyball tournament match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
