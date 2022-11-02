Class A volleyball: Southwest overcomes first-round woes in five sets

The Lincoln Southwest volleyball team has accomplished plenty this season, but entering this week, the Class A No. 1 Silver Hawks had their sights set on proving themselves on the big stage.

Wednesday, it looked as if Southwest had a first-round state volleyball tournament match locked up after winning the first two sets against No. 8 Millard West at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

But things heated up. The Silver Hawks needed a fifth set to top the Wildcats 25-15, 25-23, 16-25, 14-25, 15-7 and advance to the semifinals for the first time since 2010.

“(Losing in the first round) is the only thing that I have known the past couple of years and the girls remember that too,” first-year coach Jessica Baker said. “Breaking this cycle of just getting to the first round was definitely, from Day One, one of our seniors’ goals.”

Senior Alexa Gobel remembers last year, when the Silver Hawks lost in five sets to Omaha Westside. This time, it feels a little bit better.

“Every year, you feel this burden and it gets bigger and bigger because you feel more pressure to win,” she said. “There is a certain point where it’s like we have nothing to lose and let’s give everything we've got. That’s what we did.”

Gobel's leg began cramping in the fifth set when her 20th kill gave the Silver Hawks an 8-3 lead.

In a way, Gobel battling through to the end was the embodiment of the team overcoming everything to finally make it out of the first round.

“There’s not a point where we want to give up on the team,” she said. “We want to keep going because we know what the team needs."

Southwest had been in high-stakes matches all season, but nothing that could be season-ending. Not until Wednesday, of course, where the situation was clear: step up, or the season ends.

“Even though we knew our season was on the line, we didn’t play like it, and it was never on our minds,” Baker said. “When we went to the huddle, that was never like, ‘Oh, my gosh, this could be it.’ We never had that mentality. It was like, ‘Yeah, we've got to turn it on now.”

Southwest looked in trouble in the fourth set. Baker put in Madison Rink to have a taller player to try to slow a Millard West offense, led by Alanna Bankston, that was rolling.

Bankston, who finished with 21 kills, and the Wildcats went on to win the set, but it seemed to give Southwest a wake-up call.

“You could tell in Sets 3 and 4 they were definitely getting more momentum,” Baker said. “We were just either late or our blocking point wasn’t connected with our back row and (Bankston) took full advantage of that.”