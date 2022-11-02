 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Liberty First Credit Union
topical

Class A volleyball: Papio South weathers storm in first-round win

  • Updated
  • 0

No. 2-ranked Papillion-La Vista South, bidding for its third Class A volleyball title in four years, weathered a third-set push by No. 8 Omaha Marian before taking a sweep and a spot in Friday's semifinals.

The Titans (31-5) turned back three set points for Marian to win the third set 27-25 after picking up the first two, 25-13 and 25-14.

Check back for updates to this story

Live updates: 2022 state volleyball tournament
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Shaq is fed up with ‘idiot’ Nets star Kyrie Irving

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News