Class A volleyball: Papio South weathers storm in first-round win

No. 2-ranked Papillion-La Vista South, bidding for its third Class A volleyball title in four years, weathered a third-set push by No. 8 Omaha Marian before taking a sweep and a spot in Friday's semifinals.

The Titans (31-5) turned back three set points for Marian to win the third set 27-25 after picking up the first two, 25-13 and 25-14.

