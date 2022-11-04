Class A volleyball: Papillion-La Vista South beats crosstown rivals to reach title match

For the third time, the top-ranked Titans prevailed.

Papillion-La Vista South defeated the Monarchs 25-19, 25-27, 25-23, 25-17 on Friday night to advance to the Class A final. The Titans will go for their second straight title and third in four years Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Devaney Sports Center.

As expected, it was another emotional match between the two foes. Even Titans coach Katie Tarman, usually fairly stoic on the bench, got caught up in the excitement.

"This match is always heated, always emotional," she said. "There were a lot of close calls and I was really nervous."

Papio South had won the previous two matches, though Papillion-La Vista had taken a set each time. It was more of the same Friday night in front of a charged-up crowd at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The 33-5 Titans opened leads of 12-6 and 20-15 before capturing the first set on a kill by Morgan Bode. The Monarchs battled back, fending off a late charge by Papio South to win the second set 27-25.

The lead see-sawed in the pivotal third set, which was tied for the last time at 22-22. A kill by Stella Adeyemi, a Papio setting error and a block on set point by Ava Greene gave the Titans a 2-1 edge in the match.

Papio South rode that momentum into the fourth set and led 8-4 but the Monarchs again rallied to get it tied at 14-14. The Titans responded with a 6-0 run that included a block and an ace from Lauren Medeck.

Tarman's team eventually finished off the victory with a kill from Adeyemi. She and Medeck both pounded 17 kills for the Titans.

"It's a great feeling to get back to the final," Adeyemi said. "My heart is still racing."

Morgan Bode had 11 kills while Shealie Wiebers, who recently returned from concussion protocol following a car accident, chipped in 10.

"I'm getting emotional talking about her (Wiebers)," Tarman said. "She played one of her best matches tonight."

Morgan Glaser had 18 kills and Anna Sis added 11 for the Monarchs, who finish 28-10.