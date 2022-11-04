Class A volleyball: First set gets away from Lincoln Southwest, setting stage for Westside sweep

Coming into the volleyball season, the Lincoln Southwest Silver Hawks had no idea where they would go, but their common goal was to make the state tournament and make some noise.

And the Silver Hawks did that, even without reaching their ultimate goal of making the championship match and winning it.

No. 3 Omaha Westside swept No. 1 Lincoln Southwest 27-25, 25-19, 25-19 in the semifinals Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“I feel like we had a lot of doubt,” head coach Jessica Baker said. “This team, led by three seniors, has proven themselves that with good leadership and selflessness that we can have an incredible season.”

When their play on the court started to click early on, their priorities began to change.

A few weeks in, Baker recalled a team meeting where senior Brinly Christensen said that the team could not “sell themselves short” by not thinking they could compete for a state championship.

“They fought every day in practice and every day in games to prove themselves,” Baker said. “I don’t know the last time Lincoln Southwest was a nationally ranked team. And we were a ranked team this year. Those are just things that we have to remember and take away. We can’t just remember the loss that we had at the end.”

The loss to Westside will be a tough one for the Silver Hawks to swallow. They had leads midway through each of the sets.

But the first set was one that got away.

The Silver Hawks led 24-23 before a double-contact violation and could not recover. It was one of the many miscues they had in the set that included five service errors.

“If you look at set one, I felt like we were pretty dominant,” Baker said. “I felt pretty good going into set two and I was like, ‘We’re good. We are playing good volleyball. We just need to limit our errors.’ I do think we played good volleyball tonight. Westside just outplayed us a little bit more.”

Southwest returns a majority of its roster next season. But it’s the four seniors that it is losing that came to Baker’s mind before looking ahead to 2023.

“It’s hard to look at next year because of those four seniors,” she said. “Those four seniors meant a lot to the team, and I definitely think we are going to miss them tremendously.”

And after one year at the helm, Baker praised the team for their help.

“Year One was pretty great, and I attribute that to the selflessness of those girls,” she said. “They made my job a little bit easier than I thought it was going to be.”

But with five starters and many others returning, things do look bright for Southwest heading into next season.

“Moving forward, we have a big junior class, and all those juniors and sophomores and even a freshman is seeing what this feels like,” Baker said. “I know they're going to be hungry next year to make sure that nothing is lost, and we take that for those seniors.”

Destiny Ndam-Simpson had 18 kills in the match for Westside. Emerson Lionberger led the Silver Hawks with 13 kills and Alexa Gobel had 10.

Westside advanced to its first state final in school history and will play No. 2 Papillion-La Vista South at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center. Lincoln Southwest ends its season at 31-4.