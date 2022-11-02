Class A volleyball: East drops first-round match to Papillion-La Vista

The Lincoln East volleyball team's first Class A state volleyball appearance since 2008 got off to the perfect start.

The Spartans slipped past Papillion-La Vista 25-21 in the first set, and the momentum was firmly with the East sideline during a first-round match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

But then the Titans uncorked a back-breaking 7-1 run in the second set, and while the Spartans valiantly fought back to make that set interesting, it was a sign of what was to come later.

In the end, Papillion-La Vista won 21-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-22.

Shaky stretches of play burned the Spartans in the third and fourth sets. East battled to the finish, including the nail-biting fourth, but couldn't string together enough points to get over the hump.

East coach Nicole Johnson cited the roster's inexperience at the state tournament as a factor in those key moments.

"We gave it our all but we came up short," Johnson said. "I think a lot of that — or at least a little bit of it — stems from our inexperience. I thought, given our first time here (state), we played pretty well."

In the third set, Papillion-La Vista jumped out to a 12-4 lead and used that run to build a 2-1 lead in the match.

"I think that what got us in the third set is that we got so caught up in what we were doing wrong that it took away from the things we were doing well," Johnson said.

The key moment came in the fourth set. East took an 11-10 lead, but the Monarchs took the next five points and finished a 9-2 run to bury the Spartans.

Shandy Faalii, as she has all season, led the Spartans with 12 kills in the match.

It was a strong season for East, nonetheless, after making their first state tournament since 2008. They finished with an overall record of 23-11.

"I am going to focus on the good," Johnson said. "That is something we talked about is celebrating the good."

Papillion-La Vista advances to take on Papillion-La Vista South in a semifinal match at 5 p.m. Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.