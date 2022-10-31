Class A volleyball breakdown

Class A has looked like it would present some chaos early on in the season. We are in November, can a team leave its mark this week?

The qualifiers

Gretna (30-9, No. 5): It's been an up and down season for the Dragons' young roster. But they return to state, led by sophomore Elle Heckenlively's 314 kills.

Lincoln East (24-10, No. 4): The Spartans are making their first appearance since 2008 and a deep offense is looking to make some noise.

Lincoln Southwest (30-3, No. 1): The Silver Hawks look like one of the favorites thanks to efficient hitting. But they have yet to make the semifinals since 2010.

Millard West (23-10, No. 8): The reigning runners-up have some new faces, but are still capable of making noise with Alanna Bankston (369 kills) and Evan Glade (328 kills).

Omaha Marian (24-13, No. 9): The Crusaders are making their first appearance since 2008. And they one of the state's best blocks, averaging 2.3 a set.

Omaha Westside (28-8, No. 3): The Warriors made state for the first time in 19 years last year. Can the dynamic duo of Destiny Ndam-Simpson and Samantha Laird push them farther than the semifinals?

Papillion-La Vista (27-10, No. 6): Mia Tvrdy has looked the part of one of the best middles in the state. She will be a big part of the Monarchs' run.

Papillion-La Vista South (31-5, No. 2 ranking): The Titans have made the finals the last three seasons. Lauren Medeck (406 kills) and Stella Adeyemi (305 kills) lead the team.

Riding a hot streak

Papillion-La Vista South: The Titans' last loss to a Nebraska team was Sept. 24 to Lincoln Southwest and have Class A's longest active win streak at eight including two big wins over Gretna and another over Omaha Westside.

Wednesday's first-round matchups

(At Pinnacle Bank Arena)

Papillion-La Vista South vs. Omaha Marian, 5 p.m.

Papillion-La Vista vs. Lincoln East, 7 p.m.

Lincoln Southwest vs. Millard West, 5 p.m.

Omaha Westside vs. Gretna, 7 p.m.

Players to watch

S, Malayah Long, Lincoln Southwest: Long is one of the best setters in the state, regardless of class. Her 1,041 assists are second most in all classes.

OH, Shandy Faalii, Lincoln East: Faalii is a do-it-all player for the Spartans. She leads the team in kills, digs and ace serves.

OH, Destiny Ndam-Simpson, Omaha Westside: Ndam-Simpson has been on a tear heading into the tournament, averaging 18 kills a match in the last four.

OH, Lauren Medeck, Papillion-La Vista South: Medeck is a great six-rotation player. She leads the Titans in kills and blocks, but it also amongst the top in ace serves and digs.

OH, Alanna Bankston, Millard West: Bankston's .319 hitting percentage with her 369 kills is the perfect example of the offensive threat she is.

Our take

No. 1 Lincoln Southwest and No. 2 Papillion-La Vista South have looked the part of two championship contenders all season. And their two head-to-head matches, both won by the Silver Hawks, were very competitive. But this could be the year that someone — a team like No. 3 Omaha Westside, No. 4 Papillion-La Vista or No. 5 Lincoln East — could throw a wrench into those plans. Just about every team in Class A has defeated the other, and this week could be a wild ride for some coaches, players and fans.