Class A state volleyball: Top-ranked Elkhorn South sweeps way into semifinals; Papio knocks out LSW
Class A state volleyball: Top-ranked Elkhorn South sweeps way into semifinals; Papio knocks out LSW

Top-ranked Elkhorn South passed its first test of the state volleyball tournament with a dominating 25-17, 25-14, 25-16 victory against North Platte during the opening round in Class A on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Storm (28-1), who fell in the quarterfinal round last year, will play No. 4 Papillion-La Vista (22-9) on Friday night at PBA. The Monarchs advanced with a 25-15, 25-18, 25-11 win against No. 5 Lincoln Southwest in another first-round matchup.

Southwest's season ends at 21-10.

North Platte (21-12) was making its first state tournament appearance since 2015.

