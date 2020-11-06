Class A state volleyball: Titans stay in control to sweep Millard West

After an epic first-set rally, Papillion-La Vista South’s Stella Adeyemi put her hands on her knees, gasping for breath.

The defending Class A champions brought energy to Friday’s Class A semifinal, and now it will seek back-to-back championships for the second time in school history.

No. 6 Millard West battled against the No. 2 Titans, but Papillion-La Vista South prevailed 25-19, 28-26, 25-13 in the Class A semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Papillion-La Vista South (29-5) controlled much of the first set. When Millard West (23-9) closed the gap, Adeyemi slammed the door shut after a long rally. The Titans won the set 25-19 and took the momentum into the second set.

Millard West threatened again in the second set, tying the score late, but it could only hold off three Papillion-La Vista set points before the Titans broke through. Emma O’Neill delivered the set-winning kill, and Papillion-La Vista took a decisive 2-0 lead.

A 14-7 start to the third set followed as Papillion-La Vista South pulled away. Stella Adeyemi led the Titans with 12 kills, Lauren Medeck added 11 and both Breckyn Moore and Emma O’Neill had nine. Ella Hazen led Millard West with 13 kills.