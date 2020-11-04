Class A state volleyball: Thunderbolts fall short to Millard West; Papillion-La Vista South sweeps Bellevue West

It was no secret that Lincoln Pius X had been eyeing a shot at Papillion La-Vista South in the state tournament all season long.

The Thunderbolts’ season ended in heartbreak at the hands of the Titans a year ago, and they were hungry to have a do-over this time around. Everything fell into place as the seedings lined up, and the Titans advanced to the semifinals. All Pius X needed to do was hold up its end of the bargain.

No. 6 Millard West battled Pius X every step of the way, and the Wildcats ended Pius X’s postseason with a competitive 24-26, 25-23, 24-26, 25-16, 15-6 win in the opening round of the Class A volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The first three sets were as evenly contested as possible: Each was won by the minimum margin of two points. Pius X narrowly won the first set behind eight kills from Alexis Markowski before a 13-5 Wildcat run delivered the second set in their favor.

The third set also fell to Pius as Josie Gabel’s dig and Kylen Sealock’s kill on the final point put the Thunderbolts in an advantageous position. They came out flat in the fourth set, though, and Wednesday’s final match brought the first five-setter of the state tournament.