 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Class A state volleyball: Thunderbolts fall short to Millard West; Papillion-La Vista South sweeps Bellevue West
View Comments
CLASS A

Class A state volleyball: Thunderbolts fall short to Millard West; Papillion-La Vista South sweeps Bellevue West

{{featured_button_text}}

It was no secret that Lincoln Pius X had been eyeing a shot at Papillion La-Vista South in the state tournament all season long.

The Thunderbolts’ season ended in heartbreak at the hands of the Titans a year ago, and they were hungry to have a do-over this time around. Everything fell into place as the seedings lined up, and the Titans advanced to the semifinals. All Pius X needed to do was hold up its end of the bargain.

No. 6 Millard West battled Pius X every step of the way, and the Wildcats ended Pius X’s postseason with a competitive 24-26, 25-23, 24-26, 25-16, 15-6 win in the opening round of the Class A volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The first three sets were as evenly contested as possible: Each was won by the minimum margin of two points. Pius X narrowly won the first set behind eight kills from Alexis Markowski before a 13-5 Wildcat run delivered the second set in their favor.

The third set also fell to Pius as Josie Gabel’s dig and Kylen Sealock’s kill on the final point put the Thunderbolts in an advantageous position. They came out flat in the fourth set, though, and Wednesday’s final match brought the first five-setter of the state tournament.

Errors had been mounting for Lincoln Pius X all night, and Millard West benefited from them in the fifth set to secure the victory.

Markowski led Pius X with 22 kills and Kylen Sealock added 16, while Maddie MacTaggart paced Millard West with 18 kills.

In other opening-round action, Papillion La-Vista South did what defending champions should do in the opening round of the state volleyball tournament. But that doesn’t mean it was easy.

The Class A No. 2 Titans swept No. 7 Bellevue West, but the Thunderbirds battled throughout in a 28-26, 25-14, 25-17 victory.

Bellevue West (19-13) even had the upper hand for most of the first set, and Papillion La-Vista South (28-5) had to survive three set points before it claimed a 1-0 match lead. The Titans didn’t play their best to open the match, and head coach Katie Tarman took notice.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Prep Extra: High school volleyball state championship recap

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News