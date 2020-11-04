Class A state volleyball: Sis, Hickey hoist Papillion-La Vista over Southwest; Gray shines as Elkhorn South advances

However, this time around, it was top-ranked Elkhorn South (28-1) who delivered the sweep, blowing past North Platte (21-12) 25-17, 25-14, 25-16.
“Well, last year we were the second seed and we did lose to the seventh seed, so I didn’t really have to give them that message,” Storm head coach Chelsea Potter said. “… When you get to the state tournament, it’s all about who performs best at this arena at the right time.”
Elkhorn South wasn’t challenged much throughout the match, cruising through the first two sets. The only hiccup seemed to be midway through the third set, when the Bulldogs cut a 14-7 lead to 14-11 in a matter of minutes. But a 7-1 run closed the door on North Platte’s hopes.
Nebraska commit Rylee Gray led Elkhorn South with a match-high 17 kills, while Arkansas commit Kylie Weeks had 16. Carly Purdy led the Bulldogs with eight kills.
The Storm will take on Papillion-La Vista in the semifinals on Friday at 7 p.m.
Aurora's Kassidy Hudson (16) hits over Norris defenders, including Ella Waters (13), during the first round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Norris' Maisie Boesiger (8) and Kalli Kroeker (10) attempt a block of Aurora during the first round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Norris' Ella Waters (13) hits over Aurora defenders, including Alexandra Jones (15), during the first round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Norris's Molly Ramsey (18) digs out an Aurora ball during the first round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Aurora's Cassidy Knust (3) tips the ball with teammate Jaylee Schuster (28) ready to assist during the first round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Norris's Ella Waters (13) digs out a short ball against Aurora during the first round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Norris's Gracie Kircher (11) hits over Aurora defenders, including Jaylee Schuster (28), during the first round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Ashland-Greenwood's Jessica Stander (15) hits the ball over Waverly's Madyson Banitt (12) and Kara Kassebaum (4) during the first round of the Class B state volleyball tournament on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Ashland-Greenwood's Layne Whaley (3) hits the ball over Waverly's Bailey Jeffers (5) and Madyson Banitt (12) during the first round of the Class B state volleyball tournament on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Waverly's Whitney Lauenstein (9) goes for a kill against Ashland-Greenwood during the first round of the Class B state volleyball tournament on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Waverly's Hannah Allick sets the ball during the first round of the Class B state volleyball tournament against Ashland-Greenwood on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Ashland-Greenwood's Carly vonRentzell (14) tips the ball over Waverly's Taylor Kudym (6) during the first round of the Class B state volleyball tournament on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Ashland-Greenwood's Saige Craven (11) hits the ball over Waverly's Taylor Kudym (6) and Madalyn Wells (11) during the first round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Waverly teammates celebrate a point against Ashland-Greenwood during the first round of the Class B state volleyball tournament on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Elkhorn teammates cheer a point against York during the first round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Elkhorn's Becca Vala (2) backs up teammate Sydney Raszler (4) as she bumps the ball during the first round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
York's Josie Loosvelt (11) digs out a serve against Elkhorn during the first round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Wahoo's Elle Glock (right) controls the ball at the net against Adams Central's Camille Wellensiek during the first round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Wahoo's Elle Glock passes the ball against Adams Central during the first round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Wahoo players, including Elle Glock (11), celebrate a point against Adams Central during the first round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Wahoo's Mya Larson hits the ball against Adams Central during the first round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Wahoo's Lauren Kavan hits the ball against Adams Central during the first round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Wahoo players, including Lauren Kavan (14), celebrate a point against Adams Central during the first round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Wahoo's Elle Glock (right) sets a ball in front of Adams Central's Caitlyn Scott (11) during the first round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesdayat Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Wahoo's Taylor Luben (2) and others celebrate a point against Adams Central during the first round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Wahoo's Taylor Luben passes the ball during the first round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Wahoo's Kelsie Sears (bottom) passes the ball as teammate Mya Larson looks on during a match against Adams Central in the first round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Wahoo plays Adams Central during the first round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Wahoo fans Tessa Gatewood (left) and Courtney Strait cheer for the team against Adams Central during the first round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Wahoo plays Adams Central during the first round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Wahoo plays Adams Central during the first round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
St. Paul plays Broken Bow during the first round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Wahoo fans are seen spaced out from one group to the next during a first-round match against Adams Central at the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln Lutheran's Ashlyn DeBoer sets the ball against Kearney Catholic during the first round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln Lutheran's Steven Bennett looks at the scoreboard as he cheers for the team during a match against Kearney Catholic at the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln Lutheran's Abigail Wohlgemuth (left) embraces teammate Abby Wachal after defeating Kearney Catholic during the first round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln Lutheran's Abigail Wohlgemuth (right) attacks against against Kearney Catholic's Ashlyn Wischmeier (left) and Jill Collins during the first round of the Class C-1 state tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln Lutheran's Erika Young runs into the bench trying to make a play during the first round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament against Kearney Catholic on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln Lutheran's Raegan Holle lunges to pass against Kearney Catholic during the first round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln Lutheran players celebrate a point against Kearney Catholic during the first round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesdayat Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln Lutheran's Raegan Holle keeps the ball alive against Kearney Catholic during the first round of the Class C-1 state tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Pinnacle Bank Arena features spread-out spectators as they watch a first-round match at the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesday.
Lincoln Lutheran's Molli Martin hits the ball against Kearney Catholic setter Callie Squiers during the first round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln Lutheran's Ashlyn DeBoer hits the ball against Kearney Catholic during the first round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln Lutheran players Abby Wachal (from left), Molli Martin, Sophie Wohlgemuth, and Raegan Holle celebrate a point against Kearney Catholic during the first round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Mitch Sweeney sprays the seats during cleaning in between state volleyball tournament matches Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln Southwest's Courtney Holsteen (right) goes for a kill against Papillion-La Vista's Morgan Hickey during the first round of the Class A state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Dressed in their Christmas finery, Papillion-La Vista South fans cheer on their team as they take on Bellevue West during the first round of the Class A state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Papillion-La Vista's Norah Sis (top right) gets a hug from teammate Morgan Hickey after the Monarchs defeated Lincoln Southwest in straight sets during the first round of the Class A state volleyball tournament on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Papillion-La Vista's Norah Sis goes on the attack in the third set against Lincoln Southwest during the first round of the Class A state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
North Platte cheerleaders get their fans to chant "Bulldog Power" during their match against Elkhorn South during the first round of the Class A state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln Pius X's Alexis Markowski (13) attempts a kill against Millard West during the first round of the Class A state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln Pius X's Alexis Markowski rises for an attack against Millard West during the first round of the Class A state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Millard West's Ella Hazan (bottom left) celebrates the Wildcats five-set win over Lincoln Pius X during the first round of the Class A state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln Pius X's Adison Markowski (13) and Sophia Gallagher (14) walk off the court after losing in five sets against Millard West during the first round of the Class A state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln Pius X's Alexis Markowski (12) attempts a kill in the fifth set as teammate Kylen Sealock (10) looks on during the first round of the Class A state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln Southwest fans watch as the Silver Hawks fall to Papillion-La Vista in a three-game sweep during the first round of the Class A state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Star
Lincoln Pius X's Cora Thomas attempts a kill in the fifth set against Millard West during the first round of the Class A state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
