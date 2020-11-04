Class A state volleyball: Sis, Hickey hoist Papillion-La Vista over Southwest; Gray shines as Elkhorn South advances

The lethal combo of Papillion-La Vista (22-9) outside hitters Norah Sis and Morgan Hickey proved too much for Lincoln Southwest (21-10) in the opening round of the Class A state volleyball tournament as the No. 4 Monarchs cruised to a 25-15, 25-18, 25-11 sweep Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Together, the teammates combined for 28 kills, with Creighton commit Sis having a game-high 17.

“You know I thought we had a good game plan,” Monarch head coach John Svehla said. “I liked how the girls had practiced leading up to today. I felt good. I think they felt good and it showed on the floor.”

There was plenty of familiarity between the two squads going into the match with Wednesday marking the third time the teams met on the court this season. The most recent result came at the Omaha Westside Invitational, where the No. 5 Silver Hawks won 3-2.

“I thought we took advantage of some of their missed serves,” Svehla said. “We were able to get some runs and then they (Papio) just kept the ball in play. When you can do that, you’ll find the floor on the other side.”

Shaylee Myers led Southwest with eight kills, while Courtney Holsteen had five.