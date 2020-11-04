 Skip to main content
Class A state volleyball: Sis, Hickey hoist Papillion-La Vista over Southwest; Gray shines as Elkhorn South advances
CLASS A

Class A state volleyball: Sis, Hickey hoist Papillion-La Vista over Southwest; Gray shines as Elkhorn South advances

Class A state volleyball, 11.4

Lincoln Southwest's Courtney Holsteen (right) goes for a kill against Papillion-La Vista's Morgan Hickey during the first round of the Class A state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

The lethal combo of Papillion-La Vista (22-9) outside hitters Norah Sis and Morgan Hickey proved too much for Lincoln Southwest (21-10) in the opening round of the Class A state volleyball tournament as the No. 4 Monarchs cruised to a 25-15, 25-18, 25-11 sweep Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Together, the teammates combined for 28 kills, with Creighton commit Sis having a game-high 17.

“You know I thought we had a good game plan,” Monarch head coach John Svehla said. “I liked how the girls had practiced leading up to today. I felt good. I think they felt good and it showed on the floor.”

There was plenty of familiarity between the two squads going into the match with Wednesday marking the third time the teams met on the court this season. The most recent result came at the Omaha Westside Invitational, where the No. 5 Silver Hawks won 3-2.

“I thought we took advantage of some of their missed serves,” Svehla said. “We were able to get some runs and then they (Papio) just kept the ball in play. When you can do that, you’ll find the floor on the other side.”

Shaylee Myers led Southwest with eight kills, while Courtney Holsteen had five.

Elkhorn South didn’t need to be reminded about underestimating their opponent. In 2019, the Storm was the No. 2 seed but lost to eventual state champion Papillion-La Vista South.

However, this time around, it was top-ranked Elkhorn South (28-1) who delivered the sweep, blowing past North Platte (21-12) 25-17, 25-14, 25-16.

“Well, last year we were the second seed and we did lose to the seventh seed, so I didn’t really have to give them that message,” Storm head coach Chelsea Potter said. “… When you get to the state tournament, it’s all about who performs best at this arena at the right time.”

Elkhorn South wasn’t challenged much throughout the match, cruising through the first two sets. The only hiccup seemed to be midway through the third set, when the Bulldogs cut a 14-7 lead to 14-11 in a matter of minutes. But a 7-1 run closed the door on North Platte’s hopes.

Nebraska commit Rylee Gray led Elkhorn South with a match-high 17 kills, while Arkansas commit Kylie Weeks had 16. Carly Purdy led the Bulldogs with eight kills.

The Storm will take on Papillion-La Vista in the semifinals on Friday at 7 p.m.

