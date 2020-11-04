Class A state volleyball: Papillion-La Vista South begins title defense with sweep of Bellevue West

Papillion La-Vista South did what defending champions should do in the opening round of the Class A state volleyball tournament Wednesday, but that doesn’t mean it was easy.

The Class A No. 2 Titans swept No. 7 Bellevue West, but the Thunderbirds battled throughout in South's 28-26, 25-14, 25-17 victory.

Bellevue West had the upper hand for most of the first set, and Papillion La-Vista South had to survive three set points before it claimed a 1-0 match lead. Bellevue West made the second and third sets competitive, too, but it wasn’t enough to take a set off the Titans.

Lauren Medeck led Papillion-La Vista South with 12 kills, while Mackenzie Keith led Bellevue West with 11.

Papillion-La Vista South will face either No. 3 Lincoln Pius X or No. 6 Millard West on Friday night.

