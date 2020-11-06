Class A state volleyball: No. 1 Elkhorn South 'peaking at right time,' reaches title match after defeating Papio

Elkhorn South’s new-found confidence led to a back-and-forth set, which the Storm narrowly won. Sis still made her presence felt with some powerful kills, but Elkhorn South began to slow down the Monarch attack as it finished the match with 12 blocks.
At the same time, Elkhorn South’s two key attackers came up with clutch kill after clutch kill. Papillion-La Vista won the first two points of the final set, but a 5-0 Storm run put the set back in their control, and Elkhorn South never let up.
Rylee Gray had the Storm’s final two kills in the fifth set and finished the match with a total of 21, while Kylie Weeks led all players with 27 kills.
“I can’t be who I am without everyone else and Kylie can’t be who she is without us (the team), and I think we all know that and we all trust in each other and play for each other,” Gray said.
Now, the Storm will have a chance to win their first volleyball state title in school history Saturday. They await either Papillion-La Vista South or Millard West in the championship.
Lincoln Lutheran's Abby Wachal (left) attempts a kill in the first set against St. Paul during the second round in a Class C-1 semifinal at the state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran's Raegan Holle dives for a St. Paul shot in a Class C-1 semifinal at the state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran's Abby Wachal serves in the second set against St. Paul during a Class C-1 semifinal at the state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran's Erika Young serves in the first set against St. Paul during a Class C-1 semifinal at the state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran's Abby Wachal (24) attempts a kill in the first set against St. Paul during a Class C-1 semifinal at the state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran's Sophie Wohlgemuth celebrates a Warrior point against St. Paul during the second round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran's Abigail Wohlgemuth (right) attempts a kill in the first set against St. Paul as teammate Abby Wachal looks on in a Class C-1 semifinal at the state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran's Katelynn Oxley (16) goes for a block in the first set against St. Paul in a Class C-1 semifinal at the state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER Journal Star
St. Paul's Josie Jakubowski (5) dives for a Lincoln Lutheran shot in the fifth set in a Class C-1 state volleyball tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
St. Paul's Josie Jakubowski (5) scores the match-winning point with a fifth-set kill against Lincoln Lutheran in a Class C-1 state volleyball tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
St. Paul's Jacie Jakubowski (5) celebrates her match-winning kill with her teammates after the Wildcats defeated Lincoln Lutheran in a five-set thriller in a Class C-1 state volleyball tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
St. Paul's Josie Jakubowski (left) collides with a teammate as she dives for a Lincoln Lutheran shot in the fifth set in a Class C-1 state volleyball tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Columbus Lakeview players gather after a point during the second round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Wahoo's Kelsie Sears chases down a long ball from going out of bounds during the second round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Wahoo's Josie Sutton spikes the ball against Columbus Lakeview's Josie Bentz and Katee Korte during the second round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Columbus Lakeview's Lily Rowe returns a serve by Wahoo during the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Wahoo libero Taylor Luben (2) passes during the second round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Wahoo and Columbus Lakeview line up for introductions before the start of the match during the second round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Columbus Lakeview libero Jordie Nekl attempts to bump the ball during the second round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Wahoo's Elle Glock (left) goes up against Columbus Lakeview's Reese Janssen during the second round of the Class C-1 state tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Columbus Lakeview's Maddi Vogt goes low for the ball during the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Wahoo's bench rushes the floor after defeating Columbus Lakeview in a Class C-1 state volleyball tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Columbus Lakeview fans cheer on their team in a Class C-1 state volleyball tournament semifinal against Wahoo on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Wahoo libero Taylor Luben celebrates a point in a Class C-1 state volleyball tournament semifinal against Columbus Lakeview on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Archbishop Bergan's Kaitlyn Mlnarik (4) and Kennedy Bacon (14) go up against BDS's Jordan Bolte (24) and Macy Kamler (23) during a Class D-1 state volleyball tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
BDS' Macy Kamler hits against Archbishop Bergan blockers during a Class D-1 state volleyball tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Archbishop Bergan's Kennedy Bacon (14) and Rebecca Baker (7) watch teammate Kaitlyn Mlnarik hit over BDS blockers including Macy Kamler (23) during a Class D-1 state volleyball tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Archbishop Bergan's Paige Frickenstein (5) hits over the BDS defense during a Class D-1 state volleyball tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
BDS teammates Taylor Sliva (20) and Taryn Fiala (18) work together to dig out a ball during a Class D-1 state volleyball tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
BDS's Mariah Sliva (3) sprawls in an attempt to keep the ball alive as Archbishop Bergan's Summer Bojanski (3) and Rebecca Baker (7) watch during a Class D-1 state volleyball tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
BDS teammates get pumped up before playing Archbishop Bergan during a Class D-1 state volleyball tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Archbishop Bergan's Carlee Hapke digs out a ball as teammate Lauren Baker (8) waits to assist during a Class D-1 state volleyball tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Falls City Sacred Heart's Erison Vonderschmidt (11) bumps the ball during a Class D-2 state volleyball tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Diller-Odell celebrates its win against Falls City Sacred Heart during a Class D-2 state volleyball tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Falls City Sacred Heart's Erison Vonderschmidt (11) and Lainey Ebel (16) block a Diller-Odell hit during a Class D-2 state volleyball tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Diller-Odell's Addison Heidemann (4) tips the ball over to Falls City Sacred Heart's Taylor Frederick (13) during a Class D-2 state volleyball tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Falls City Sacred Heart's Danielle Bippes (20) hits over Diller-Odell blockers during a Class D-2 state volleyball tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Falls City Sacred Heart's Taylor Frederick (13) hits over Diller-Odell's Ava Lovitt during a Class D-2 state volleyball tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Omaha Skutt's Lindsay Krause (top) and Cameron Cartwright attempt a block against an Ashland-Greenwood attack during the second round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Omaha Skutt's Lindsay Krause (27) is in the middle of a celebration of the SkyHawks' sweep of Ashland-Greenwood at the Class B state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Omaha Skutt players enjoy their sweep of Ashland-Greenwood in the second round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Omaha Skutt's Abigail Schomers attempts a kill against Ashland-Greenwood during the second round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Papillion-La Vista players celebrate a point by Norah Sis (2) against Elkhorn South during the second round of the Class A state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Carly vonRentzell rises for a shot against Omaha Skutt's Abigail Schomers during the second round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Papillion-La Vista's Norah Sis hits against Elkhorn South during the second round of the Class A state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Jessica Stander hits past Omaha Skutt's Allison Gray during the second round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Elkhorn South's Rylee Gray (14) is the center of attention after she helped lead the Storm to the state final with a five-set win over Papillion-La Vista during the second round of the Class A state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Elkhorn South's Rylee Gray (left) crushes a kill between a pair of Papillion-La Vista defenders during the second round of the Class A state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
