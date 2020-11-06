 Skip to main content
Class A state volleyball: No. 1 Elkhorn South 'peaking at right time,' reaches title match after defeating Papio
CLASS A

Class A state volleyball: No. 1 Elkhorn South 'peaking at right time,' reaches title match after defeating Papio

Class A state volleyball, 11.6

Elkhorn South's Rylee Gray (left) crushes a kill between a pair of Papillion-La Vista defenders during the second round of the Class A state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Throughout the whole season, Elkhorn South’s Rylee Gray had worried about the team peaking too early and letting themselves down at the state tournament.

After losing just one match during the whole season, there was no state tournament letdown for the top-ranked Storm on Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Instead, the Storm rallied from a 2-1 deficit to defeat No. 4 Papillion-La Vista 25-19, 24-26, 19-25, 25-22, 15-8 in the Class A semifinals to advance to Saturday's final.

“It’s a dream come true in your senior year to go the state championship,” Gray said. “We’ve worked hard all season, and we always talk about peaking at the right time. … I think we’re slowly peaking right now.”

The Storm took a 1-0 lead as it won the first set, but Elkhorn South's position in the match seemed precarious as Papillion-La Vista pulled away late in sets two and three, including a 7-1 Monarch run to end the third set.

Norah Sis put together an impressive performance in her final high school match as she finished with 31 kills, and her offensive threat caused Elkhorn South to refocus after the third set.

“We reminded ourselves that our opponent on the other side of the net shouldn’t change how we’re playing,” Elkhorn South head coach Chelsea Potter said. “Once we refocused ourselves on playing our style of volleyball, we were able to turn the momentum.”

Elkhorn South’s new-found confidence led to a back-and-forth set, which the Storm narrowly won. Sis still made her presence felt with some powerful kills, but Elkhorn South began to slow down the Monarch attack as it finished the match with 12 blocks.

At the same time, Elkhorn South’s two key attackers came up with clutch kill after clutch kill. Papillion-La Vista won the first two points of the final set, but a 5-0 Storm run put the set back in their control, and Elkhorn South never let up.

Rylee Gray had the Storm’s final two kills in the fifth set and finished the match with a total of 21, while Kylie Weeks led all players with 27 kills.

“I can’t be who I am without everyone else and Kylie can’t be who she is without us (the team), and I think we all know that and we all trust in each other and play for each other,” Gray said.

Now, the Storm will have a chance to win their first volleyball state title in school history Saturday. They await either Papillion-La Vista South or Millard West in the championship.

Tags

