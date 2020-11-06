Class A state volleyball: No. 1 Elkhorn South 'peaking at right time,' reaches title match after defeating Papio

Throughout the whole season, Elkhorn South’s Rylee Gray had worried about the team peaking too early and letting themselves down at the state tournament.

After losing just one match during the whole season, there was no state tournament letdown for the top-ranked Storm on Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Instead, the Storm rallied from a 2-1 deficit to defeat No. 4 Papillion-La Vista 25-19, 24-26, 19-25, 25-22, 15-8 in the Class A semifinals to advance to Saturday's final.

“It’s a dream come true in your senior year to go the state championship,” Gray said. “We’ve worked hard all season, and we always talk about peaking at the right time. … I think we’re slowly peaking right now.”

The Storm took a 1-0 lead as it won the first set, but Elkhorn South's position in the match seemed precarious as Papillion-La Vista pulled away late in sets two and three, including a 7-1 Monarch run to end the third set.

Norah Sis put together an impressive performance in her final high school match as she finished with 31 kills, and her offensive threat caused Elkhorn South to refocus after the third set.