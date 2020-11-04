Class A state volleyball: Millard West ends Bolts' dreams; Papillion-La Vista South sweeps Bellevue West

It was no secret that Lincoln Pius X had been eyeing a shot at Papillion La-Vista South in the state tournament all season long.
The Thunderbolts’ season ended in heartbreak at the hands of the Titans a year ago, and they were hungry to have a do-over. Everything fell into place as the seedings lined up, and the Titans advanced to the semifinals. The only thing standing in the way of the season-long goal? No. 6 Millard West.
Millard West battled Pius X every step of the way, and the Wildcats ended Pius X’s postseason with a competitive 24-26, 25-23, 24-26, 25-16, 15-6 win in the opening round of the Class A volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“What a season,” Lincoln Pius X head coach Katie Wenz said. “I’m extremely proud of these kids. One game is never going to define our season.”
The first three sets were as evenly contested as possible — each was won by the minimum margin of two points. Pius X narrowly won the first set behind eight kills from Alexis Markowski before a 13-5 Wildcat run in the second helped even the match 1-1.
The third set also fell to Pius X, and the Thunderbolts were one set away from advancing. However, they came out flat in the fourth set and some untimely errors were costly.
“I just think we started second-guessing ourselves and we just made a lot of errors on our side that they made momentum off of, and we just couldn’t recover from those errors,” Wenz said. “We never got into a rhythm in those fourth and fifth sets.”
Markowski led Pius X with 21 kills and Kylen Sealock added 19, while Maddie MacTaggart paced Millard West with 20 kills.
Millard West hadn’t progressed past the first round of the state tournament since 2014, and getting over that hump motivated the Wildcats against Pius X. The fifth set was dominated by the Wildcats.
“I think we just wore them out,” Millard West head coach Joe Wessel said. “We had heart. From the get-go we told them it’s going to be a battle.”
In other opening-round action, Papillion La-Vista South did what defending champions should do in the opening round of the state volleyball tournament. But that doesn’t mean it was easy.
The Class A No. 2 Titans swept No. 7 Bellevue West, but the Thunderbirds battled throughout in a 28-26, 25-14, 25-17 victory.
Bellevue West (19-13) even had the upper hand for most of the first set, and Papillion La-Vista South (28-5) had to survive three set points before it claimed a 1-0 match lead. The Titans didn’t play their best to open the match, and head coach Katie Tarman took notice.
“I told the girls the reason we won that was heart,” she said. “It had nothing to do with the play really, because there were a lot of nerves.”
Bellevue West made the second and third sets competitive as well, but it wasn’t enough to take a set off the Titans. Lauren Medeck led all players with 12 kills as the Titans collected 10 blocks and six aces in the win. Mackenzie Keith led Bellevue West with 11 kills.
Millard West and Papillion La-Vista South will now face each other Friday night in the Class A semifinals.
