Class A state volleyball: Millard West ends Bolts' dreams; Papillion-La Vista South sweeps Bellevue West

It was no secret that Lincoln Pius X had been eyeing a shot at Papillion La-Vista South in the state tournament all season long.

The Thunderbolts’ season ended in heartbreak at the hands of the Titans a year ago, and they were hungry to have a do-over. Everything fell into place as the seedings lined up, and the Titans advanced to the semifinals. The only thing standing in the way of the season-long goal? No. 6 Millard West.

Millard West battled Pius X every step of the way, and the Wildcats ended Pius X’s postseason with a competitive 24-26, 25-23, 24-26, 25-16, 15-6 win in the opening round of the Class A volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“What a season,” Lincoln Pius X head coach Katie Wenz said. “I’m extremely proud of these kids. One game is never going to define our season.”

The first three sets were as evenly contested as possible — each was won by the minimum margin of two points. Pius X narrowly won the first set behind eight kills from Alexis Markowski before a 13-5 Wildcat run in the second helped even the match 1-1.

The third set also fell to Pius X, and the Thunderbolts were one set away from advancing. However, they came out flat in the fourth set and some untimely errors were costly.