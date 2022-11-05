 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Class A: Papillion-La Vista South repeats as state champion

No. 2 Papillion-La Vista South has cemented their place atop Class A again.

The Titans defeated No. 3 Omaha Westside in the state final 25-23, 20-25, 25-15, 25-17 to win their third championship in four years.

Lauren Medeck led Papio South with 25 kills, six blocks and 13 digs in the win. Stella Adeyemi added 22 kills.

Destiny Ndam-Simpson tried to keep the Warriors in it with 25 kills and 23 digs but they fell short in their push to win the crown for the first time in 37 years.

