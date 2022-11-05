Class A: Papillion-La Vista South repeats as state champion

No. 2 Papillion-La Vista South has cemented their place atop Class A again.
The Titans defeated No. 3 Omaha Westside in the state final 25-23, 20-25, 25-15, 25-17 to win their third championship in four years.
Lauren Medeck led Papio South with 25 kills, six blocks and 13 digs in the win. Stella Adeyemi added 22 kills.
Destiny Ndam-Simpson tried to keep the Warriors in it with 25 kills and 23 digs but they fell short in their push to win the crown for the first time in 37 years.
The view from Championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center
GICC players, including Tristyn Hedman (left), celebrate a point scored against Gothenburg during the Class C-1 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
GICC's Gracie Woods (left) and Tristyn Hedman (first left) celebrate a point scored against Gothenburg during the Class C-1 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
GICC's Avery Kelly (center) celebrates match point of the team's win against Gothenburg in the Class C-1 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Gothenburg's Clara Evert (center) hugs Taryn O'Hare (left) and Logan Hilbers while being awarded second place at the Class C-1 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
GICC celebrates winning the C-1 state championship after defeating Gothenburg on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
GICC's Lucy Ghaifan reacts during the Class C-1 state championship against Gothenburg on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
GICC celebrates its win over Gothenburg in the Class C-1 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran serves the ball against Archbishop Bergan during the Class C-2 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
GICC's Avery Kelly (center) celebrates after her team scores against Gothenburg in the Class C-1 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
GICC's Madelyn Weyers celebrates a point scored against Gothenburg during the Class C-1 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
GICC's Tristyn Hedman serves the ball to Gothenburg during the Class C-1 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran hoists the the Class C-2 state championship trophy after defeating Archbishop Bergan on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
GICC's Lucy Ghaifan (20) celebrates a point scored against Gothenburg during the Class C-1 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
GICC's Lucy Ghaifan (20) celebrates a kill with her team in the first set during the class C-1 state volleyball championship match, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Gothenburg's Ashlyn Richeson sets a ball against GICC during the Class C-1 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran's Keri Leimbach (left), Abby Wachal (top) and Erika Young (top right) celebrate a point by Lily Wohlgemuth (9) during the Class C-2 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran's Keri Leimbach (1) and Abby Wachal (24) react after a point scored against Archbishop Bergan during the Class C-2 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran's Keri Leimbach (bottom left) is surrounded by teammates after the Warriors won the second set of the Class C-2 state championship against Archbishop Bergan on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran's Jordan Ernstmeyer goes up to block an attempt from Archbishop Bergan's Linden Nosal during the Class C-2 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
A large screen reflected in a glass railing displays the Class C-2 state championship match between Lincoln Lutheran and Archbishop Bergan on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran celebrates after defeating Archbishop Bergan in the Class C-2 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran's Jordan Ernstmeyer (right) celebrates a kill against Archbishop Bergan during the Class C-2 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran's Jordan Ernstmeyer scores a kill over Archbishop Bergan's Claire Mlnarik during the Class C-2 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran's Keri Leimbach passes the ball during the Class C-2 state championship against Archbishop Bergan on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran's Keri Leimbach (right) reacts during the Class C-2 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Archbishop Bergan's Carlee Hapke reacts after scoring against Lincoln Lutheran in the Class C-2 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Archbishop Bergan's Carlee Hapke (left) and Addie Gilfry celebrate a point against Lincoln Lutheran during the Class C-2 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran's Keri Leimbach (left), Abby Wachal (top) and Erika Young (top right) celebrate a point by Lily Wohlgemuth during the Class C-2 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran's Jillian Donovan (left) saves the ball from hitting the floor during the Class C-2 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Archbishop Bergan's Rebecca Baker sets the ball
during the Class C-2 state championship against Lincoln Lutheran on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran students hold up their shoes before
the Class C-2 state championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Hartington CC's Lauren Bernecker (13, right) scores a kill past Norfolk Catholic's Morgan Miller (17) and Alli Brungardt (8)
during the Class D-1 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Hartington CC reacts after scoring against Norfolk Catholic during the Class D-1 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Hartington CC's Laney Kathol (left), Lexi Eickhoff (center) and Meredith McGregor react after scoring during the Class D-1 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Hartington CC dogpiles on the floor after defeating Norfolk Catholic in the Class D-1 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Hartington CC celebrates after defeating Norfolk Catholic in the Class D-1 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Norfolk Catholic's Aubrey Barnes (left) embraces Channatee Robles during the runner-up ceremony at the Class D-1 state tournament Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Hartington CC's Annika Kuehn reacts following a point against Norfolk Catholic during the Class D-1 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Hartington CC's Laney Kathol (left) and Ella Bowers celebrate a point against Norfolk Catholic during the Class D-1 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Hartington CC celebrates after defeating Norfolk Catholic in the Class D-1 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Norfolk Catholic celebrates during the Class D-1 state championship against Hartington CC on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Hartington CC's Laney Kathol (top) reacts after a a kill against Norfolk Catholic during the Class D-1 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Hartington Cedar Catholic celebrates after winning the first set against Norfolk Catholic during the Class D-1 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Norfolk Catholic's Addison Corr (7) and Sidonia Wattier (5) try to block a shot by Hartington CC's Laney Kathol during the Class D-1 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Hartington CC's Laney Kathol reacts after a kill during the Class D-1 state championship against Norfolk Catholic on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Norfolk Catholic's Saylor Fischer (left) passes the ball as Addison Corr supports during the Class D-1 state championship against Hartington CC on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Norfolk Catholic's Channatee Robles celebrates after scoring against Hartington CC during the Class D-1 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Norfolk Catholic's Alli Brungardt celebrates a point against Hartington Cedar Catholic during the Class D-1 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Hartington CC's Lauren Bernecker (left) and Catholic's Laney Kathol (right) block a hit by Norfolk Catholic's Addison Corr during the Class D-1 state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Hartington CC's Lexi Eickhoff hits the ball over the net against Norfolk Catholic's Addison Corr during the Class D-1 state volleyball tournament championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Hartington Cedar Catholic's Laney Kathol (center) spikes the ball over Norfolk Catholic's Addison Corr (bottom left) and Saylor Fischer in the first set during the class D-1 state volleyball championship on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Howells-Dodge celebrates with a dogpile after defeating Overton to win the class D-2 state volleyball championships on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
